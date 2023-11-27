Not the entire month of December will be dedicated to Christmas in Movistar Plus+. In addition to hits from movie theaters such as Renfield, Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, Fast & Furious our country.

Our big little wedding

This title is scheduled for next Tuesday December 12. It is a film starring the French comedian Ahmed Sylla (‘Twins, but not so much’), Camilie Lou (‘The Charity Bazaar’) and a whole group of excessive characters who transform everything they touch into a real mess. . The plot revolves around a couple’s relationship, which is put to the test when their small wedding turns into a huge madness.

To make matters worse, boyfriends Lou and Max want to adopt a baby with all their might. To meet the standards of a perfect couple, they have lied about their economic, family and vital situation: now all that remains is to organize a small and simple wedding. Spoiler: it won’t happen like that.

It has a curious narration through the recordings that the wedding attendees and the couple themselves make, a very symbolic method that brings the viewer closer to the way of sharing memories of the weddings that take place in the lives of those close to them. The viewer sneaks into the intimacy of the couple and into the nooks and crannies of this great wedding ceremony. As its director, Frédéric Quiring, explains, “the presence of the camera exerts real pressure on the protagonists: it accentuates the discomfort and tensions. “Marriage never has a moment of respite.”

The film has a score of 55% and Rotten Tomatoes and some of the favorable reviews say the following:

How beautiful it is to die

It is not an innocent thing, this film with such a peculiar title will be released on December 28. Among the ingredients that make it up we will find horror, comedy and certain touches of slasher with gore.

It is a reimagining of the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life, only this time in a parallel universe of nightmares starring Jane Widdop (Laura Lee in ‘Yellowjackets’), Joel McHale (‘Ted’) and Justin Long (‘The Conspirator’). After saving her brother’s life and freeing her town from a dangerous masked serial killer, Winnie’s life is not what she expected. One day, the young woman wishes with all her might that she had never been born and, suddenly, she appears in a parallel universe in which no one remembers her, her town is led by a corrupt mayor and the town’s murderer continues to kill. indiscriminately.

«What would happen if the Frank Capra and James Stewart classic became a Generation Z horror movie? That could be a recipe for disaster, but you know what? “I had a lot of fun with this.”

“It’s the kind of movie you watch on a random Saturday night when you’re having a cocktail and looking for a low-key movie to relax with. And that’s perfectly fine; “The world needs those kinds of movies too!”

«It is fun without pretensions. At under ninety minutes, it’s the perfect size for feel-good Christmas horror.”