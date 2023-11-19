We offer you the list of footballers by lines that you can sign cheaply for career mode and thus make a really powerful team in EA Sports FC 24.

This article belongs to the EA Sports FC 24 game guide

There are different ways in which we can prosper through the career mode of EA Sports FC 24regardless of the budget we have.

And a way to create a great team for the career mode of EA Sports FC 24, is by signing players with very good technical abilities and average ratings, but without spending large amounts of money.

However, it can be a bit difficult to find these footballers who have a good average, and at the same time a fairly affordable price.

That is why in this list we are going to name a set of cheap and good footballers for the career mode of EA Sports FC 24, and that you should go for them, even from the first season.

These EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode signings are very cheap but incredibly good in their positions

Best cheap goalkeepers for career mode

Keylor Navas, who is 36 years old, plays for PSG and is worth 1.4 million euros with an average rating and potential of 85. Manuel Neuer, 37 years old, who plays for Bayer Munich and has a value of €9 million with an average rating and potential of 87. Hugo Lloris of Tottenham, 36 years old, who has a value of €900,000 and an average rating and potential of 83.

Best cheap defenses for career mode

Jordan Bos, 20 years old, plays for Westio with a rating of 69, potential to reach 83 and a market value of 3 million euros. 18-year-old Belocian who plays for Rennais with a market value of 2.7 million euros and a rating of 68 with the potential to reach 83. 17-year-old Belocian who plays for Ajax with a market value of 2. 8 million euros and a rating of 68 with the potential to reach 87. Thiago Silva, 38 years old, plays for Chelsea and has a market value of 7 million euros with a rating of 84. Ndour, 18 years old who plays for PSG with a market value of 3 million euros with an average rating of 68 with the potential to reach 84.

Best cheap midfielders for career mode

Gilmour, 22 years old, who plays for Brighton and with a market value of 5 million euros with a rating of 72 and the potential to reach 80. Mainoo, 18 years old, who plays for Manchester United with a market value of 1 million euros and with a rating of 62 with the potential to reach 84. Rakitic, 35 years old, who plays for Sevilla with a market value of 10 million euros and a rating of 81. Witsel, who plays for Atlético de Madrid with an 34 years old and has a market value of 6 million euros and an average rating of 79. Pedro, 35 years old, who plays for Lazio with a market value of 7 million euros and a rating of 79.

Best cheap strikers for career mode

Mertens is 36 years old and plays for Galatasaray and has a market value of 9 million euros with an average rating of 81. Marthys Tel is 18 years old and plays for Bayer Munich and has a market value of 4 million euros with an average valuation of 71 with the potential to reach 86. Ferguson, aged 18, plays for Brighton and with a market value of 10 million euros with an average valuation of 74 and the potential to reach 86 .

So with this, you have a few footballers per line to be able to create a powerful team while spending the least amount of money possible.

Do you feel like EA Sports FC 24? To liven up the wait a little, you can take a look at these articles: All the technical improvements of the game compared to FIFA 23, Mason Greenwood returns after his absence in the previous FIFA, or What you should know about the Web App and Companion App .

Other interesting articles:

The best tactical visions of EA Sports FC 24 Career mode How to celebrate respectfully with your rival in EA Sports FC 24

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

September 29, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Hernández, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more