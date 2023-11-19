An environmental club has listed which countries are doing the least in EV adoption. So now you know which are the best countries for petrolheads.

Some countries are doing a lot to crack down on all cars with combustion engines. In the Netherlands and Norway, all cars running on dinosaur juice must be shipped out. The motto is either replace with EVs or preferably replace with bicycles. But there are also entire regions of the world where people can still continue to heat comfortably. As a result, all our sacrifices in the areas of healthcare, social well-being and prosperity are at most a tiny drop in the ocean. So it’s time to go to the polls. Or to emigrate to better places.

Fortunately, the London-based think tank Carbon Tracker has now set out for us where sensible policies still exist. There are still a few countries that allow citizens to make their own choices and do not push them into a box. Carbon Tracker names India, Australia, Thailand, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and South Africa as these types of countries.

Naturally, Carbon Tracker’s approach is not to advise petrolheads to go there. Instead, they are trying to be alarmist and warn these countries that they are entering some kind of endless loop of misery. Carbon Tracker states that it will be difficult for these countries to realize the EV trend. Traders will see the countries as targets for dumping ‘polluting cars’. And other countries will come up with measures to keep EVs within their borders. As a result, there will be little second-hand EV supply in the ‘laggards’.

The think tank calculates that Africa imports $80 billion worth of fossil fuels every year. But that people could save 100 billion if they switched to EVs. It’s all easy to calculate, of course, from The City. Anyway, now you know where to go. It is said that it is quite pleasant to be in Malaysia and Australia at this time of year…

