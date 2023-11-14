Xbox Game Pass content continues to rotate and we know that 7 attractive titles will no longer be available soon. There is bad news for Battlefield fans, as various installments of the EA franchise will disappear from the catalog in a few days along with other titles.

Several Battlefield titles will soon be leaving Xbox Game Pass

These 7 games will soon disappear from Xbox Game Pass

Shooter fans have a few days to take a look at Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, a title that is part of the catalog of EA Play y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It is important to remember that all the titles mentioned They will run out of servers on December 8. So it is the last opportunity to enjoy them in the service with all its content and all its modalities.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass will also lose interesting indie games like Eastward, Disc Room and ANVIL. Finally, motorsports enthusiasts have just a few days to play GRID, another title in the EA Play catalog.

The titles will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass next November 30. Below I leave you the list:

Anvil

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Disc Room

Eastward

GRID

