Christmas is coming, and with it a multitude of gifts among friends and family, and there will surely be some new mobile phone or two.

Although years ago it was quite normal to change mobile phone every year or every two years, the truth is that the battery life, better quality of the components, and obviously much higher prices, makes changing your mobile phone something to think twice about.

And according to the OCU, the Spanish They usually change their mobile phone every two or three years.in some cases out of necessity, while in others simply to embrace new technology.

Because although before practically every year enough new features were included to justify a change of mobile, now with current technology, the change is not necessary on such a regular basis.

Reasons why we change mobile phones

According to the OCU, Spaniards usually change their mobile phone for different reasons, basically the main problem is the battery, but also the operating system and the screena.

Nevertheless, They say that the battery is the first thing that usually breaks down in a mobile phoneor at least it doesn’t work at all well, making it practically necessary to change the device when the battery only lasts a few hours.

The next reason to change mobile is the operating system, basically because it no longer updates to the most recent versionthis especially happens in mid-range and entry-range mobile phones, given that high-end mobile phones usually have updates for more than three years.

The other reason is about the screen, basically because it breaks due to fallsmaking it essential to have both a screen protector and a case that can cushion these types of impacts.

They comment that the European Union has approved a new ecodesign standard for mobilesand it has to do with the battery, with a goal of lasting at least five years.

In fact, with the proliferation of fast charging, batteries tend to wear out their cycles much faster.

Be that as it may, the OCU gives you several tips to make your mobile phone last longer.

For example, he explains that Your mobile phone should never be exposed to high temperaturesespecially in summer, because it can affect its operation, especially the battery.

This next tip also has to do with the battery, given that if we use fast charging in the end we will have fewer cycles, so they recommend using it when we are really in a hurry..

On the other hand, it is recommended uninstall applications that we do not useto free up space and obviously use a case and a screen protector to avoid screen breakage due to fall impacts.