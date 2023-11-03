El Buen Fin is near and Sanborns is one of the companies that will participate in the 2023 edition, which will take place from Friday, November 17 to Monday, November 20.

Although Sanborns has not specifically advanced its offers, it’s very probable that Offer your classic 20-month interest-free promotions with participating cards.

Last year, this department store It offered its customers up to 50 percent discounts in the toy, perfume, gift, and book departments, among others.

It is also expected to have up to 30 percent discounts in other areas, such as cosmetics, skin care products, clothing and technology.

It is also known that with your Sanborns credit you could get an extra 15 percent.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

El Buen Fin Sanborns discounts Mexican Economy

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions