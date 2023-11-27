Android Auto and CarPlay are operating systems designed by Google and Apple to integrate with car infotainment systems. Both offer an experience adapted to driving, with useful and safe features.

Some of the most frequent doubts about these systems are about security when connect your cell phone to someone else’s car.

An issue that concerns many people is the level of protection that both platforms offer when used in a vehicle that is not their own, such as a borrowed or rented one. What consequences could doing this have?

Is it really reliable or is there any risk that the privacy and security of personal data will be violated when connecting your devices in a car that is not yours?

Risks you run when using Android Auto in a car that is not yours

In principle, there is no major risk when using Android Auto or CarPlay in someone else’s car. Both systems use encryption and other security measures to prevent third parties from accessing your information.

However, there are some tips that you should follow to protecting your mobile when using Android Auto in a car is not yours:

If you use a USB cable to connect your mobile phone to the car screen, make sure it is an original cable or certified by the manufacturer. Some fake cables may contain malware that could damage your smartphone. On the other hand, if you use Bluetooth to connect your phone to the car, be careful with requests for access to your personal data. For example, the system may ask for permission to import your contacts or call history. If you do not want this data to remain in the car, you can deny permission.

If you want to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in a friend or family member’s car, you don’t have to worry too muchsince the chances of someone accessing your information are very low.

However, it never hurts to be cautious and avoid leaving traces of your personal data. Therefore, we advise you to keep your Android or iPhone updated to the latest version, set a password or PIN to protect your device and if you do not need to use navigation services, turn off the location function.

By following these tips, you can help protect your personal data and enjoy the technology it offers. Android Auto and CarPlay in someone else’s car.