This could be the cast of the next Mortal Kombat 2 from Netherrealm and Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat is one of the most popular fighting video game sagas in history. This new reboot released in 2023surprised us with a spectacular graphic section, fluid and brutal gameplay, as well as its story that immerses us again in the bloodiest tournament in the universe. Now, fans are eager to know what the sequel has in store for us.

Although there is nothing official yet, we can speculate about the possible characters that will be available in Mortal Kombat 2, based on the cast of the original 1993 game and in the events that took place in Mortal Kombat 1 of 2023. Let us remember that in the latest installments a lot has been played with time travel to bring back other fighters from the franchise. In this way, we have analyzed and compiled some of the possible characters that could arrive in Mortal Kombat II in a few years.

What could be the characters in the Mortal Kombat II cast?

Mortal Kombat 2 was released in 1993 and became a classic of the genre. His story tells of the martial arts tournament that Shao Kahn organizes in Outworld to conquer Earth. In this title, there is a total of twelve different fighters, some remained the same as their predecessor. Considering this and the events that happen in the installment of Mortal Kombat 1 In 2023, the next game from Netherrealm and Warner Bros could have the following characters as part of the cast:

Reptile.Baraka.Smoke.Noob Saibot.Jhonny Cage.Mileena.Jade.Kitana.Raiden.Liu Kang.Scorpion.Kung Lao.Sub-Zero.Jax.Sheeva.Shao Kahn.Kintaro.Sheeva.Goro.Sindel.Cyrax.Sonya .Sektor.

Apparently, it could be possible to have some of the most powerful Mortal Kombat characters in the next installment of the franchise. However, it is important to remember that this is just speculation and the developers They have not confirmed anything about this information. In the meantime, all that remains is to continue enjoying the incredible battles that Mortal Kombat 1 offers us.

