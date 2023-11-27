Do you dare to discover the flavor of a Wonder Flower? You can now find out, with the official Super Mario Bros Wonder chips.

Have you ever wondered what a Wonder Flower tastes like? You can now find out, because the Super Mario Bros Wonder fries They are a reality. The brand Chip Star ha started a collaboration with Nintendo to start selling “Sabor Maravilla” potatoes (“Wonder Taste”), although at the moment they can only be purchased in Japan, or imported.

For sale in format 45 grams, these Pringles-style potatoes come in a packaging in which we can see the plumber with the Wonder Flower that so characterizes the Nintendo Switch game. All of them have a purple color and, according to their description, they have the most wonderful flavor. However, upon seeing them inside the boat They are not very appetizing.

Photos by Famiboards user Clov

For the moment, the Official Super Mario Bros. Wonder Flower Wonder Crisps They are only for sale in Japan. However, if you feel like experimenting, you can buy them through eBay at this link. Of course, paying more than €10 for them.

Do you dare to check if these potatoes cause any Wonder Effect? Will they hide a Wonder Seed inside? We read you in the comments. In the meantime, remember that Super Mario Bros Wonder It went on sale for Nintendo Switch on October 20 and, if you don’t have it yet, you can get it here at the best price.

