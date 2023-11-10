The Grammys are the most important awards in the United States music industry, annually rewarding the best of the productions, artists and albums produced throughout the year.

This year is a year led by women; music made by women and for women, music that broke barriers, and became worldwide. As is customary, Taylor Swift once again appears among the favorites in the nominations, but the international star will compete with other great talents who will not make it easy for her, such as SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish.

The 2024 Grammys will be held on February 4 in Los Angeles, and Here is the list of the main nominees:

Album of the year

Boygenius – “The Record”

Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

SZA – “SOS”

Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

Record of the year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

song of the year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best new artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again…

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best solo performance

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

