According to science, most deaths are painlessmainly because your consciousness is already out of whack when you enter what is known as “active death.”

It is the moment when your body stops reacting and begins to enter a period of calm. However, not all deaths are so pleasant and some are excruciatingly painful.

Scientists do not back down from the disturbing questions of our existence, which is why they have done some work in this field.

They have studied the physical and psychological effects of different ways of dying, as well as possible ways to alleviate suffering. Among these studies are the most painful deaths you could experience.

Crucifixion

A very cruel method of execution that the Romans used was crucifixion. They nailed the condemned man to a wooden cross and left him to agonize until death.

This could take a long time, from hours to days, depending on the strength of the person. The position of the body made breathing difficult and caused asphyxiation, which was the most common cause of death.

The victim was also in excruciating pain from the nail wounds., the lack of water, the heat of the sun and the attacks of scavenging animals. Crucifixion is a terrible way of dying for human beings.

Drowning

Drowning is a cause of death by asphyxiationwhich occurs when oxygen does not reach the brain due to the presence of a liquid, usually water, in the airways.

It can be of two types: fast or slow. The first occurs when water fills the lungs and prevents breathing. On the other hand, slow occurs when water accumulates in the stomach and stimulates the vagus nerve, which decreases heart rate and blood supply to the brain.

In both cases, the process is very distressing and painful for the victim, who feels panic, anxiety and strong tightness in the chest and throat.

Lethal injection

An execution method used in some countries to apply the death penalty is lethal injection. This method involves injecting a series of drugs that cause muscle paralysis, loss of consciousness and cardiac arrest.

Nevertheless, This method has been criticized by some studies that question its effectiveness and his humanity, since it can cause unnecessary pain to the condemned.

Some of the problems that can arise are: poor insertion of the catheter, tolerance to sedatives, an allergic reaction to drugs or a slow death.

Die electrocuted

The electrical current can cause tissue damage, burns, ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest. The severity of the effects depends on the intensity, voltage, type and duration of the current, as well as the path it takes through the body.

It should be noted that electrocution can be accidental or intentional, as in the case of the electric chair, a method of execution used in some countries. The victim may experience extreme painseizures, loss of muscle control and consciousness.

Death by decompression

Another painful way to die is decompression, a phenomenon that occurs when the atmospheric pressure surrounding the human body decreases dramatically.

This can happen in circumstances such as: an explosion, a compressed air tank rupture, a leak in a spacecraft or airplane. It can cause serious internal damage, such as collapsed lungs, ruptured eardrums, brain hemorrhage, or stroke.

The symptoms that the victim may experience are: cold, dizziness, nausea, difficulty breathing and severe pain.

Burn to death

An aspect of burn to death It is the pain that can be felt. It can be very strong and last a long time, depending on the severity of the burns. Extreme heat can affect nerves and tissues, which can cause a painful sensation.

Additionally, severe burns can cause other health problems, such as shock, infections, and breathing difficulties, making the person’s condition worse. However, pain is not the same for everyone, as it can vary depending on the individual characteristics of each person.

Radiation

Exposure to radiation can cause death in a terrible and painful way. Radiation affects the body’s cells and can damage different organs, depending on the dose.

It can also cause deep and rapid cellular damage, leading to accelerated decline in health and, eventually, death.

Some of the symptoms that a person exposed to radiation may experience are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, damage to internal organs, especially the heart and lungs.

It may also present neurological disordersseizures, hair loss, skin ulcers and increased risk of infections due to a weakened immune system.

Pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer can cause pain in many people who have it, and this can be an important sign of the disease. It can have different causes, such as the size of the tumor, compression of the nerves or the involvement of other organs.

However, pain does not feel the same in all cases, and some patients may need specific treatments to control and reduce pain related to pancreatic cancer. Therefore, it is essential to have adequate medical care and support in these cases.

Heart attack

He myocardial infarctionalso called a heart attack, is a situation that can be experienced differently by each person.

Doctors often say that the pain caused by a heart attack is very strong and feels as if something is squeezing, compressing or pressing on the chest.

In addition to physical pain, it can also cause a lot of emotional suffering. Many people have fear, anguish and even a feeling that they are going to die.

Lack of oxygen to the heart during a heart attack can impair the functioning of the organ and, if urgent medical attention is not received, can lead to permanent heart damage and even death.

It can be a very painful experience for both the body and the mind, and the pain felt can vary from person to person.

freeze to death

When exposed to extreme cold, ice crystals form and rupture cells and blood vessels. This can affect different parts of the body, especially the most exposed ones, such as the fingers, ears, nose or extremities.

Signs of frostbite include numbness, tingling, paleness, cyanosis (blue color of the skin due to lack of oxygen), blisters, and gangrene. Gangrene is a serious complication that involves necrosis of the affected tissue.

The pain felt from frostbite is due to cellular injury and altered blood flow.

However, the body can also suffer from hypothermia, which can reduce the perception of pain as body temperature drops. It is a situation that can cause a lot of pain and irreparable damage to the body..

Dying from breathing chlorine trifluoride

Chlorine trifluoride is a very dangerous and reactive chemical that can cause fires by reacting with almost any material. Its corrosiveness is so high that it can destroy glass, metal and stone.

This colorless and dangerous gas can cause serious burns to the skin and eyes. If inhaled, it can damage the respiratory system and cause symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough, irritation in the nose and throat, loss of appetite, and vomiting.

Boomslang Bite

The boomslang It is a very poisonous snake whose bite can cause one of the most painful deaths that exist. Its venom is a hemotoxin that prevents blood from clotting, causing the victim to bleed everywhere, both inside and out.

The pain you feel is unbearable. The effects of the venom appear between 10 and 30 minutes after the bite. At first, pain is felt in the affected area, accompanied by nausea, vomiting and dizziness.

Over time, the poison causes more damage and can cause widespread pain throughout the body, internal and external bleeding, as well as breathing problems and mental disorders.