And we look at the car brands in terms of the most influential brands on this planet,

Every year Interbrand comes up with a list of the most influential brands in the world and 2023 is no exception: there is a new one! In contrast to the election results, there are fewer major shifts here.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t an interesting overview. It concerns brands worldwide, not so much for a specific country or continent.

Most influential car brands

The top is filled with only tech companies. Apple is number 1 and competitor Microsoft is behind it, followed by Amazon, Google and Samsung. On 6 we find the first car brand: Toyota!

Mercedes-Benz is also doing good business, because they support it. BMW is at number 10. Elon Musk’s performance is very impressive, because Tesla is at number 12, just behind trans fatty acid provider McDonald’s and ahead of anti-Semitism sympathizer Disney. Red Bull’s main sponsor – Oracle – is a new arrival at P19. So you can see that sponsoring Max Verstappen is damn effective. Up to P20, all brands are also on the rise and are more influential than last year. The first to fall is online face book Facebook.

How do they determine the ‘value’?

To determine the ‘value’ – and therefore also the order of the list – Interbrand has three criteria with which they work. Financial performance counts first. Second, and perhaps more logical, is the level of influence the company has in purchasing a product. This is therefore a bit more difficult to actually measure and that is why a lot of discussion can immediately arise about it. Finally, it is also important to what extent a brand is capable of making money in the future

It is not surprising that Toyota is number one, despite the fact that it is not the largest brand in the Netherlands. It is still the most popular brand worldwide. Until recently, we apparently had an extremely progressive cabinet (with center-right and right-wing parties), which meant we could only buy electric and environmentally friendly cars.

List of most valuable car brands

Of course we have listed all car brands for you:

PositionBrandValueDifference6Toyota64,504 million+8%7Mercedes-Benz61,414 million+9%10BMW51,157 million+10%12Tesla49,317 million+4%27Honda24,412 million+7%32Hyundai20,412 million+18%45Audi16,352 million+9 %47Porsche14,818 million+20%50Volkswagen15,140 million+2%51Ford14,867 million+3%63Nissan12,676 million+4%70Ferrari10,830 million+16%88Kia7,059 million+7%

