Los mobile phones They are not for life, not only because some elements such as the screen or battery may begin to fail, but also because operating systems stop updating.

And if we talk about mid-range or entry-level mobile phones, it is quite likely that in a couple of years you will no longer have feature and security updates available.

However, there are many people who have an outdated operating system but continue using their mobile phone like the first day, but when they can no longer use certain applications that is when they change mobile phones.

As of December 1, WhatsApp stops working on a series of devices, basically old mobile phones, that have not managed to update the operating system.

And it is that WhatsAppin order to include new functionalities, you must leave aside older devices that are not updated, and focus on the most recent ones, with new operating system updates.

And starting December 1st, WhatsApp will stop working on Android operating systems lower than Android 5.0. In this way, if you have an Android mobile phone, it should have at least the Android 5.0 operating system or a later version.

Similar with iPhone devices, since only those with iOS 12 and later will be compatibleso those iPhones that cannot update to iOS 12 will no longer be able to continue using WhatsApp.

Some of the mobile phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp They are the Samsung Galaxy S3 mini and the Huawei Ascend Mate.

Luckily, other devices like the iPhone 6s and the iPhone SE have been saved, because against all odds they can be updated up to iOS 15.8, but originally when they were released they were below iOS 12.

There will be dozens of other devices that do not meet these WhatsApp requirements and therefore will no longer be able to continue using the most popular messaging application on the market.