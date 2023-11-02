With all the focus on Black Friday, express campaigns are appearing that serve as opening acts for what will be the big event at the end of the month. MediaMarkt has decided to launch its VAT Free Day, but extended to two days with offers on technology. We have made a selection with the best discounts on different products.

It must be remembered that this type of discount has a small nuance: when determining the final price, you will discover that instead of the “expected” 21% VAT, The discount is 17.36% on the final price. In other words, the discount applied is equivalent to the amount of VAT applicable to each product.

This is how Xiaomi makes money – they attract you and trap you

LG OLED55C35LA





This LG smart TV has a 55-inch OLED panel that reaches 4K resolution and Its refresh rate is 120 Hzwhich together with HDMI 2.1 allows you to fully enjoy video game consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Uses AI to identify moving objects and simulate 7.1.2 channel surround sound, in addition to having the webOS operating system to download applications. With the discount, it now stands at 1,198.35 euros.

TV OLED 55″ – LG OLED55C35LA, OLED 4K, Inteligente α9 4K Gen6, Smart TV, DVB-T2 (H.265), Negro

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8





If you are looking for a lower-priced gaming laptop, this one from Lenovo has a 15.6-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution. Inside, mount the processor Intel Core i5-12450H, along with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The graph accompanies them GeForce RTX 4050 to play everything without problems.

It comes without an operating system, including Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, WiFi 6, HDMI 2.1 and up to four USB ports. Its price falls from 949 to 784.30 euros.

Portátil gaming – Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8, 15.6″ FHD, Intel® Core™ i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX™ 4050, Sin sistema operativo

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Nothing Phone (2)





This terminal with numerous LEDs has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution y adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. Inside, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The battery, with 4.700 mAh.

As for cameras, it has a 50 MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle and 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie sensor. Also includes 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, A-GPS, IP54 protection and under-screen fingerprint reader. Its price remains at the minimum of 577.69 euros.

Nothing Phone (2): 256GB+12GB RAM, Glyph Interface, Nothing OS 2.0, 50MP dual camera, OIS, 6.7″ LTPO OLED screen, 4700 mAh battery, IP54 water resistant, unlocked Android Mobile, White

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE





The most elegant and largest version (47 millimeters) of the Galaxy Watch6 has a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 480 x 480 pixel resolution. It is made of sapphire crystal and has Always On Display. At the bottom of the box comes the Samsung bioactive sensor.

Con WearOS 4, includes GPS chip, dual Wi-Fi, support for NFC and Bluetooth 5.3, while the battery has 425 mAh and 10W fast charging. Now it is available for 395.87 euros.

Samsung Smartwatch Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47 mm LTE Silver SM-R965FZSAEUE

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3





This electric scooter has a simpler folding system than other generations, apart from a new, faster motor. powerful that reaches 600 W. For the braking system, it includes E-ABS regenerative anti-lockwhich is used to recharge the battery while braking.

With 13 kg of weight, it is capable of reaching speed maximum allowed by law of 25 km/hwith an autonomy that lasts up to 30 kilometers. Its price drops to 288.43 euros.

Mi Electric Scooter 3 FR (Grey)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide economic benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | LG, Nothing, Lenovo, Xiaomi

In Xataka Selection | MediaMarkt discounts these Sony, probably the best high-end Bluetooth headphones with unique noise cancellation

In Xataka | The prodigy that showed us the future of electric scooters was called Autoped and it was already used in 1915