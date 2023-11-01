The Mexican store Elektra has announced that for this Buen Fin it will have unique offers and promotions, with maximum discounts through your online store and Up to 12 months interest-free when paying with participating cards.

It will also have great discounts on Italika and Hero motorcycles, mattresses like Spring Air, Colchones América, Restonic, Sealy, Lester and Dormez; screens from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Hisense, LG, TCL and HKPro, as well as cameras, audio and sound equipment, musical instruments and more.

In addition, you will have great discounts on computing, electronics, telephony, mobility, appliances, beauty, clothing, footwear, furniture, fashion and accessories.

As an extra, people will be able to access exclusive prices by paying with your Elektra credit and Banco Azteca cards.

