ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor), the experimental nuclear fusion reactor being built in the French town of Cadarache by an international consortium led by Europe, is one of the necessary steps to reach commercial fusion energy. A very important one, without a doubt, but IFMIF-DONES, the materials irradiation project that is already underway in Granada, and DEMO, the fusion reactor that will kick off commercial fusion plants, will also be fundamental.

The mantra that nuclear fusion is always the same distance from the current moment and will never work correctly conflicts with what experts advocate today. Moisés Weber, a CIEMAT researcher who currently works as Deputy to the Director of IFMIF-DONES Spain, argues that “we are already on the last step. We already see quite clearly what is missing because it is already tangible. We have already managed to do it, in JET, for example. We have already managed to control the merger. We already know what we need.”

Moisés’ opinion is not different from that of other experts who also work in the field of fusion energy. Carlos Alejaldre, former general director of CIEMAT, is convinced that nuclear fusion will come to fruition no later than the 1960s: “If everything goes as it has up to now, I think it is perfectly plausible. In the 1940s, will be able to start the construction of DEMO, and if everything goes as planned in the 50s we will have results from this demonstration nuclear fusion reactor.”

Assembly phase 1. This period started in March 2020 and, if everything continues as usual, will end in December 2024. The purpose of ITER engineers during this phase is to complete the assembly of the reactor core and all the systems that are necessary to carry out carried out the first experiments with plasma. The reactor’s vacuum chamber is currently being assembled and is one of the fundamental components that must be ready for the first plasma to arrive successfully.

ITER operation with deuterium and tritium will begin in June 2035

Assembly phase 2. This cycle will start in June 2026 and will conclude in June 2028. During this period, ITER engineers will install the divertor in the experimental reactor, the mantle that will cover the interior of the vacuum chamber and some of the coils that are responsible for the generation and stabilization of the very powerful magnetic field that will be responsible for confining the plasma. During this phase, several diagnostic and heating systems will also be installed in this experimental reactor with the purpose of starting tests with hydrogen and helium. In this article we explain in detail what the components we talk about in this paragraph are for.

Assembly phase 3. It will start in June 2030 and end in September 2031. During this period, ITER technicians will install the additional diagnostic and heating systems in the reactor that are necessary to make possible the heating of the plasma through the emission of radio frequency waves. They will also implant the test modules of the mantle that will line the interior of the vacuum chamber.

Assembly phase 4. Finally, during this period, which will start in March 2034 and end in March 2035, the components that are necessary to begin experiments with the fuel that future fusion power plants will use will be installed at ITER: deuterium and tritium (both elements chemicals are isotopes of hydrogen). Experimentation after this phase will begin in June 2035. It is important that we keep in mind that the periods of time between these four phases will be used to carry out experiments in this nuclear fusion reactor.

Cover image: Fusion for Energy (F4E)

More information: ITER

