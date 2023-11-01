We promised ourselves very happy when the new General Telecommunications Law came into force that limited spam calls and prohibited making them without consumer consent. However, several months later it is still a common behavior despite the illegality and some companies are more annoying than others.

The Organization of Consumers and Users has prepared a report in which it reviews which companies, after the publication of the new anti-spam law They still continue to make commercial calls without consent. There are several telecommunications operators.

9 out of 10 users still receive spam calls

The data shared by the OCU as of the closing date of September 2023 (we will have to pay attention to possible updates when the complete data for the month of October that has just ended is available), show worrying results.

Specifically, we can know that 9 out of 10 citizens had received an unsolicited commercial call proposing a change of company. It is also surprising that almost 3 out of 4 had even received more than two calls with these claims.

The distribution of the principales spammers It continues to be owned by old acquaintances, among whom there are some telephone and Internet operators. Vodafone is at the forefront of complaints made to the OCU. After the red operator, we see names like Iberdrola, Jazztel, Orange and Endesa.

Clearly they are the telecommunications companies and electricity and gas companies those that top the ranking, because Naturgy, Repsol, Euskaltel, MásMóvil, among others, are also mentioned.

A law that still does not protect enough

On June 30, the General Telecommunications Law came into force, by which Unsolicited commercial calls are prohibited. Has anything changed? The truth is that looking at the statistics that 9 out of 10 users still receive this type of communications, it seems not.

The OCU itself gives a series of guidelines for the user to follow and see if they can reverse this annoying situation:

Pay more attention to authorizations both those that you give to contact you by telephone, and those that authorize the transfer of data. This way the problem will be limited to those who fail to comply with the regulations (or those who have a legitimate interest). When they call you, if you do not want that call to be repeated, require that the company that is calling you identify itself correctly, and ask if you have authorization or if it is legitimate to do so. If it is authorized, you can revoke the authorization to make those calls or for the information to be transferred.

It is also necessary to highlight which are the two cases in which companies are legitimate to call us, even though we believe we have not given explicit consent to do so. Firstly, if we have been your customers in the last 12 months (or currently are). In this case, the call is protected by the legitimate interest of the company that calls us. It may also happen that, without realizing it, we have given consent to make that call, either to that company directly or, if not, to another, by authorizing the transfer of our data to a third party. This is usually something as simple as accepting cookies when browsing the websites of these types of service companies.