A few months ago it was announced that some bills would begin to be withdrawn. So it is normal that many questions arise in this regard. The first thing to clarify is that constantly the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) leaves some of its bills and coins off the marketthis with the aim of improving the country’s monetary exchange.

What are the banknotes that go out of circulation in Mexico?

When the monetary unit was recently changed in the Mexican economy, removing the three zeros from the Mexican peso, the system expressed in New Pesos and pieces of Family B of Banxico banknoteswith similar characteristics to the previous Family A, but with the updated name, entered circulation. However, that cycle has ended and the central bank is now withdrawing them. Like the following families.

Later came the Family C of banknotes Banxicor, also called in New Pesos, but with the designs of national heroes that circulated in the country for decades are also on their way out.

Likewise, the tickets are removed from the Family D, now with the monetary exchange transition completed and with the announced value in pesos. The same happens with the D1 family of banknotes and the commemorative editions of the 75th anniversary of Banxico.

Lastly, of the family F the 50 and 1,000 peso bills will be withdrawnput into circulation since 2006 and 2008 respectively.

Do banknotes that leave the market lose their value?

By instructions from the Bank of Mexico, when these banknotes arrive at the bank, the institutions must separate them and deliver them to Banxico so that they remain out of circulation.

The parts will be replaced with the new G Family designs. But, while this operation is carried out, the “old” banknotes will continue to workthat is They do not lose their value, so you can make payments and transactions with them.

Little by little, the families of banknotes announced above will become less common, so in the future it will be very rare for you to find one and therefore, its value for collectors could increase.

Join our WhatsApp channel and don’t miss any news.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions