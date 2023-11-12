According to numismatist Eneas Mares, before the 20 peso bills disappear from circulation (a process that could take up to 5 years to complete), it is important that you know which ones, Depending on their serial number, you should save them so that in the near future you can sell them to numismatists who are interested in these pieces.

The collector even detailed in his column for a national media that this 2023 The Bank of Mexico will stop printing 20 peso bills to make way for the new era of 20 peso coins.

20 peso bills that you should keep

Eneas Mares says that there is a copy of the 20 peso bills that is very valuable, Well, a numismatist would be willing to offer you up to 100% of its value.

The most coveted collectible series by a collector is the AA series, because they were the first that the Bank of Mexico printed and therefore put into circulation to the general public.

However, the serial number of the 20 peso bills for which a numismatist could pay you up to 100 times the real price (face value); That is, 2,000 pesos is the one that has the series AA0000001; which is the first banknote to be manufactured.

The other copy of the 20 peso bills for which the Bank of Mexico could pay you double the face value of the paper money; That is, 40 pesos are those that have a low series; that is, less than 2,000, for example: AA0000121.

If you have any of these two characteristics in the serial numbers of your 20 peso bills, save it, Try to keep it in excellent condition and do not offer it now, but in the near future, when this denomination of paper money becomes less and less frequent and disappears little by little.

