The simplicity, immediacy and transparency with which we consumers access the Internet on a daily basis is not free of dangers and inconveniences, even though it is convenient, universal and what matters most to us is consulting the content we want from anywhere.

The problem is that we no longer only access media websites or watch videos on the Internet. Now, we do everything: from bank transfers to procedures with the Administration, but we sometimes forget how big the Internet is and the treatment given to our information.

From a simple search, our browsing is being tracked, recorded and analyzed. This being transparent to us, it does not usually bother us. But imagine walking down the street with 10 people following you and writing down everything you do. Wouldn’t that scare you?

Luckily, there are resources to minimize these inconveniences such as VPNs. These are the best ones you can use from Argentina

NordVPN Proton VPN Surfshark Atlas VPN ExpressVPN Mullvad Ivacy VPN Mozilla VPN IPVanish Hide.me

NordVPN

Unsplash

Sign up for NordVPN

Use one of the most used VPNs in the world to browse safely, from other countries and from all your devices with NordVPN from €3.99.

VPN security packages

NordVPN It is one of the most popular VPN services in the world. Thanks to its really low prices and all its functions, it is today one of the most used.

The advantages of NordVPN are the protection of browsing via all its servers spread around the world. You can choose the one closest to your location to navigate faster or another one of the 59 countries they offer to be able to hire services from other countries, buy digital games or watch content from streaming platforms that are not available in Spain.

NordVPN has several pricing plans. The most popular are the two-year-olds because the cost per month is practically nothing, although like all the others it gives you the choice between plans with more or less services and different types of billing that make their prices cheaper or more expensive. Its Android app is constantly updated and is one of the best VPNs for almost all users.

Proton VPN

Proton

Alta date in Proton VPN

Proton VPN is one of the best virtual private networks in the world, established in Switzerland and with ultra-secure encryption. It also has prices for all tastes.

try it now

Proton is a Swiss company that has an impeccable history of security and privacy with services such as its Proton Mail email manager. They also have Proton VPNan encrypted and privacy-focused VPN browsing service.

You have access to more than 1,700 servers in 60 countries, with no speed limit and with 10 connections at the same time. They also certify that they do not keep records of what you do while you browse, they allow streaming services, P2P/BitTorrent and they have malware protection.

Proton VPN also has a free browsing service with unlimited data, but average speed, from 3 countries: USA, Netherlands and Japan. Their applications are very good and intuitive on both iOS and Android, which is what interests us.

Surfshark

VPN deals at Surfshark

VPN with high privacy, unlimited devices, tracker blocker and 3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Surfshark VPN Offer

Surfshark It is another famous VPN service that rivals the most famous ones like NordVPN or ExpressVPN, only in this case it is a service that you can contract for 2-3 euros per month.

It is therefore one of the cheapest VPNs by far, at least among those that offer all the privacy and security guarantees. Surfshark has unlimited connections and servers in 100 countries, with a total of 3,200 servers and counting.

In addition to having applications for Android, it also has applications for Windows, iOS and even Smart TV.

Mole

Bubbles VPN

This VPN also includes a search engine and even has its own browser, but above all it has a fixed price of approximately 5 euros per month.

Other data

Within what is normal in the sector, Mullvad is very particular, since they not only have a VPN but they have more things, and we are not talking about a password manager or a data deletion system. No, we are referring to two things that are very valuable to a certain type of user: an alternative private search engine to Google and a Tor Browser-style browser.

Furthermore, they do not play with different plans and prices, but always have a fixed price of approximately 5 euros per month. It is one of the safest of all, but we only recommend it for experienced users, as it is a bit cumbersome to start using it and configure its Android application.

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN Offers

Great discounts on Atlas VPN with 2-year subscriptions where the month costs less than 2 euros, 1 year or month-to-month payment.

Get VPN offers

Among the cheapest options in the long term is Atlas VPN. You can get their service by paying a 2-year subscription to reduce the final price as much as possible thanks to the discount that said plan has.

Their VPN is one of the fastest and comes with unlimited data and devices, as well as military-grade encryption and support for 4K streaming or low-ping gaming.

For people more concerned about their privacy, they also have access through SafeSwap and MultiHop+, a kind of Onion Network that randomly connects you between several servers before arriving at your side.

Of course, it has an application for Android and iPhone and you can connect to fast servers located in North America.

ExpressVPN

Access ExpressVPN offers

International VPN service with more than 3,000 servers, high speed and outgoing servers in more than 90 countries.

Get the best price

ExpressVPN is one of the big rivals of NordVPN and is also considered one of the great VPN companies in the world.

This service has hundreds of servers in a total of 94 countries, including all European and American ones. Among them high-speed servers specially designed for playing or streaming.

They have a no-logs policy, stating that they never store IP addresses (yours or the VPN server), browsing history, destination or metadata from traffic or DNS requests. It stores some data, but only what is necessary for your applications to work.

Its main offers are divided into 3 types of prices, payment month by month, subscription for 6 months or annual payment, always something cheaper. The good news is that all plans have a money back guarantee in the first 30 days.

Ivacy VPN

Ivacy

If you want to get browsing protection with a very complete and cheap VPN, Ivacy VPN is another provider where you can get services such as malware protection, a strict policy of not recording your browsing data, high-speed downloads, or support for using P2P networks.

With this VPN service you can use it on up to 10 devices, and it is quite affordable, although as in all other cases, it depends a lot on the plan you choose.

Mozilla VPN

Mozilla

Mozilla VPN plans

Mozilla is one of the most beloved companies and organizations on the Internet for being one of the champions of the open Internet for decades. As developers of the Firefox browser, they know the need to have a way to browse the Internet safely and privately.

Con Mozilla VPN You can contract a secure VPN service from Mozilla and from only 4.99 euros per month in an annual plan. It has the possibility of connecting up to 5 devices at the same time, they have more than 400 servers in 30 countries, encryption of all communications on the device and without bandwidth restrictions.

IPVanish

View IPVanish plans

IPVanish offers us a VPN with a military security certificate and a SOCKS5 proxy included in all plans. This is an intermediary that, although it does not encrypt your information, hides your IP. It is a very popular resource among those who download and share content through the Torrent protocol.

It is famous for its excellent technical support, simple interface, and for being one of the best options for beginners or for users who want basic functionalities and good security without excessive complications. It also has an Android application, although it is not as good as other options that we have given you.

Hide.me

Get a VPN plan with Hide.me

Hide.me is a leading VPN provider with a good reputation among experts. First, its strong commitment to user privacy: Hide.me operates under a no-logging policy, which ensures that user data remains confidential and untraceable.

Additionally, Hide.me employs military-grade encryption protocols such as OpenVPN and IKEv2/IPsec, protecting data transmissions from potential eavesdropping or interception by malicious actors. Its commitment to anonymity is further reinforced with the option to pay with cryptocurrencies, adding an additional layer of privacy for users so that their entire use is untraceable, or very difficult.

Although it is not the cheapest option, with the 2-year plan its price is very affordable. Its Android app offers you a free VPN with 10GB of monthly data, and it is also one of the fastest and smoothest of the best VPNs for Android.