Among the large number of Smartphone options on the market, there are models and designs with certain characteristics that make them ideal for watching movies and series comfortably.

Therefore, if you are looking for a Smartphone that has these functions, the ideal is to look for those with large screens, 6.8 inches or more. Thanks to technological innovation, it is really possible to use Smartphones as if they were tablets, since they are much larger than older versions and the image quality is unsurpassed, with full HD resolution or AMOLED technology.

There are several companies that have already started manufacturing mobile phones with large screens. One of them is the Samsung S23 the great bet of the Galaxy line. Due to the technology with which it is manufactured, they provide a completely real and immersive experience, providing excellent image quality.

In addition to AMOLED technology, which are OLED screens. Unlike the latter, they have a matrix that individually illuminates each pixel when activated electronically, and they also have refresh rates that reach 165 Hz.

What to take into account when choosing a phone with a large screen?

The first thing to take into account when buying a Smartphone with a large screen is the size of its panel. So that it can fulfill the function of being able to watch movies, series or videos well. It will have to contain at least a screen size that starts at 6.8 inches. A good model could be Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung which exceeds 7 inches when unfolded. Although those models that are 6.6 or 6.7 inches may also be sufficient.

Also, another feature to consider and that was mentioned above is that it has AMOLED technology. Since it makes the images very sharp and the colors vivid. In addition, the HD resolution and the number of pixels per inch are important. That will make you really see every detail perfectly.

Likewise, for the images to be fluid and to achieve a better visualization, we must focus on the refresh rate that the Smartphone has. To avoid problems we suggest starting at 120 hertz, but there are also models like the Xiaomi 12s, with much more soda.

Although the screen is the most notable aspect when buying a Smartphone that is suitable for watching movies or series. You should not overlook other components if you really want to buy a quality phone.

The processor is essential for performance. So it must be powerful enough to run applications smoothly. Of course, camera quality is important if you plan to use the phone to take photos, and having a high-performance battery also ensures that you won’t have to rely on the charger constantly.

El Samsung Galaxy S23

The screen of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G has a great size and excellent cutting-edge specifications. Among its most notable technical features is a device that uses AMOLED technology, has a generous 6.8-inch diagonal and a Quad HD+ resolution of 3080 x 1440 pixels.

In addition, it incorporates an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 hertz and an astonishing density of 500 pixels per inch. Looking at these features, within the very varied smartphone market, this model has one of the best screens without a doubt.

The screen of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G incorporates an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that unlocks the system with precision and speed. The images it offers stand out for their exceptional sharpness, unbeatable contrast and optimal brightness levels, which have significantly improved viewing angles.

The acquisition of this device S23 It is also justified by the exceptional power of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Added to this are the quality of its camera, with 200 megapixels, and its autonomy with a 5000 mAh battery, which allows a duration of a day and a half with the phone always active. Its quality, taking into account all aspects, places it as one of the best smartphones available on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 precio It is high, but without a doubt it is incredible in terms of features, it comes in different internal and external memory storage versions and can be found in several stores on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G stands out in the market for its highly innovative folding design. Its book format provides an exceptional experience with its expansive unfolded screen, reaching 7.6 inches, exceeding the size of some tablets.

The Screen has AMOLED technology, offers a resolution of 1812 x 2176 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 hertz, and compatibility with HDR10+, thus guaranteeing unmatched visual quality.

He Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Peru It has great image quality, with impressive resolution, vibrant colors and a brightness that allows perfect viewing even outdoors. In addition, the versatility of the device is reflected in the possibility of folding the phone to use its 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, facilitating one-handed use.

Among other positive aspects of Galaxy Fold 4 The performance provided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, its solid camera system and the guarantee of up to 5 years of updates stand out. The 4,400 mAh battery ensures enough battery life to get you through the day with normal use.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preciobeing a high-end phone that competes in terms of features with the iPhone, it is one of the most expensive on the market, but the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, the most basic of the available options, is very accessible if The benefits it has are taken into account.

The Xiaomi 12S

Finally we find a Xiaomi brand device among the models with the best screen, or larger screen to comfortably watch series and movies, and it is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12s.

As for the basic design, it has dimensions of 69.9 mm high by 152.7 mm wide, with a thickness of 8.2 mm. Its weight, including battery, is 179 g. It also has a fingerprint reader and can be obtained in grey, white, purple and green versions.

The screen of Xiaomi Redmi 12s It has a size of 6.3 inches, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 419 ppi, while the screen-to-body ratio is 89.2%, indicating smaller edges.

Equipped with a powerful 4-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and Adreno 730 GPU, the 12S features 8GB of RAM to ensure smooth performance in applications and multitasking. In terms of storage, it offers a capacity of 128 GB.

50 megapixel camera

The operating system of the 12S is Android 12 with Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 customization layer, which adds exclusive features to the device. In terms of photography, the 50 megapixel rear camera with f/2.4 aperture and the 32 MP front camera with f/2.5 focal ratio guarantee a complete photographic experience.

The 12S’s 4500 mAh battery directly influences its autonomy, and it has 67 W fast charging to keep the device running.

In terms of connectivity, the 12S offers Type-C ports, Bluetooth 5.2, and supports WiFi 6 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax. It also has support for NFC and 4G networks. Regarding sound, the Xiaomi 12S does not have a headphone jack, but it offers a stereo experience through its speakers.

Like the previously mentioned versions from Samsung, this is a high-end phone but one that offers excellent features and functions making it an ideal option for those looking for large screens. He Xiaomi 12s precio Compared to its quality it is really convenient. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 12s offer in different stores, so it is advisable to investigate in different places before buying it.

