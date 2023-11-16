Retro lovers must be very happy. Android has fulfilled your childhood dreams: consoles with incredible screens, batteries that last for days and do not need batteries, and thousands of games inside.

There are more and more Android consoles, and they are getting better. In addition, there are all kinds: both for lovers of retro 2D platforms and RPGs and for those who want to play the latest games while they are in the bathroom or in bed before going to sleep.

The possibilities are almost endless, and thanks to Android you can configure even the smallest detail of your experience as a player. These are the Android consoles that we like the most:

Razer Edge

Finally a console arrives that wants to compete against Steam Deck and it comes from none other than Razer, one of the leading brands in accessories for gamers. Is about Razer Edge which in Computer Today we have tested.

This console looks a lot like the Steam Deckwith a 6.8-inch 144 Hz AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 as a processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a 5,000 mAh battery and a weight of 401 grams with the controls.

It is actually between a Nintendo Switch and a Steam Deck, but it promises to run the best Android games of the moment and also streaming platforms such as GeForce Now or Microsoft’s xCloud.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

This portable console from Logitech, a leading peripheral brand, is made to take advantage of the power and enormous cloud catalog of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Play. That is, the game is played on a server and you communicate through the network. This way you can play desktop computer games from a portable, very well-designed console.

We only recommend it for those who have Wi-Fi available almost always, otherwise it loses its charm a bit, although it is powerful enough to play many offline games. The screen is excellent, as is its 12-hour battery, something unthinkable in other models that have to make the most of their hardware.

Inside it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and Android 11.

AYN Odin Pro

This console is a cucumber: it runs Android or Windows, so it is capable of emulating almost anything, and thanks to its high-end Snapdragon and its 8GB of RAM it can emulate even 128-bit consoles at a frame rate per second higher than decent.

As if that were not enough, the construction of the console is fantastic, it feels very comfortable in the hand and the screen has 1080p resolution which, for certain games, works very well.

Retroid Pocket 2S

For around 100 euros, this console is fantastic and is a kind of modern and powerful Nintendo DS. In your hands it will feel like the usual consoles.

It has a small 3.5″ touch screen that, however, is ideal for retro games. Its CPU and 4GB of RAM mean that it can emulate any 2D game or first-generation 3D consoles. Even arcade games. GC and PS2 It’s very easy to install everything and configure it to start playing emulated retro games almost immediately.

Anbernic RG505

For just 130 euros, this Anbernic RG505 is the bomb: it comes with Android 12 and everything necessary to emulate almost anything in addition to having Chrome to use a service like Game Pass.

Its fantastic 4.95″ OLED screen is one of the most striking premium details, and a panel with these characteristics normally increases the price of any device.

