Once again this year, the App Store editorial team has selected the best applications and games that have entered the virtual store throughout the year. The criterion is based on evaluating aspects such as design, technical innovation, user experience and the impact they have had on users. And this is the result.

Best iPhone App of 2023

AllTrails

Spectacular application focused on hiking and cycling routes with which you can discover new adventures by getting other people’s feedback through very detailed reviews.

Best iPhone game of 2023

Honkai: Star Rail

This space fantasy RPG has captivated players around the world with its spectacular visuals, tactical combat system, and endless worlds in which to complete all kinds of adventures across a gigantic universe.

Best Mac App of 2023

Photomator

A well-known photo editor that has made photo editing easier for less experienced users with automated features and touch-ups that were previously impossible.

Best Mac game of 2023

Lies of P

The story of Pinocchio completely reimagined to take you to a dark world where you must make very important decisions to be able to continue moving forward. Soulslike type, it is one of those games that exasperates and engages at the same time.

Best App for iPad of 2023

Ready-to-Makeup

A spectacular application for lovers of the world of makeup that allows you to create countless sketches with different faces and then see how they react to the light and movement of the screen.

Best iPad game of 2023

Lost in Play

A beautiful game with a fantastic artistic design where we will have to help two brothers find their way home. During this adventure we will have to solve super entertaining puzzles and puzzles.

Best App for Apple Watch of 2023

SmartGym

As it could not be otherwise, the best application for the Apple Watch is related to physical exercise, and with SmartGym you can set up your own gym at home with an endless library of exercises and routines assisted with artificial intelligence.

Best App for Apple TV of 2023

THE BAD

A streaming service where you can find high-quality content selected by the service’s curators. Forget about trends and enjoy films that leave their mark and that you probably didn’t know about.

Cultural Impact Award

In addition to the best applications and games, Apple also wanted to reward those applications that go out of the ordinary and impact the public in a very positive way.

Pok Pok





An educational application inspired by Montessori toys that serves to teach the little ones without including any type of addictive component.

I speak

This intuitive application is an Augmentative and Alternative Communication solution that allows us to offer a communication system to people with serious speech dysfunctions.

Too Good To Go

A famous application that seeks to find a second chance for perishable products that can still be consumed, so that resource consumption is optimized and savings are achieved.

Finding Hannah





A fun game of finding objects that will tell stories while we conscientiously search for the objects requested.

Unpacking

We have already talked about Unpacking before and its great gameplay based on organizing the contents of moving boxes will surprise even more when you discover that all these changes of address hide an endearing narrative behind them.