Nintendo Switch offers us one of the richest catalogs in memory of a video game console in recent years. In fact, Nintendo itself usually gives us offers for Nintendo Switch in the eShop sporadically. For this week, a new stage of discounts has been marked that has kicked off on November 23, 2023. The offers will be available for a limited time and here we will offer you a list with the most important ones.

Likewise, at the end of the article we will leave you some others games on sale currently from the eShop. Also remember that the games will not be on sale for long, so if you are interested in one, the best thing you can do is add it to your cart now and get all the offers that interest you the most.

Bayonetta 3 – 39,99€

Bayonetta 3 is on sale, one that you should not miss taking into account the depth and importance of this exclusive title in the Nintendo gaming ecosystem. Classified as one of the best in the saga and on Nintendo Switch, This third installment will bring us hours of daring and a lot of fun.

Baldur’s Gate I y II – 14,99€

What better way to prepare to play BG3 than with the first two games of the franchise that preceded him. Take advantage of this special offer now and try the two Larian Studios games on your Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Odyssey – 39,99€

One of the best 3D Mario in memory, and one that managed to make the entire Nintendera community fall in love with it. Odyssey It is on sale for less than 40 euros. Join Super Mario on this new and special journey that will bring you good times and many surprises.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection – 1,99€

This compilation of Castlevania games is one of the best we currently have if we want to have a nod/tribute to these great games that have marked an entire genre of titles and generations of players. This incredible offer for less than 2 euros has to be almost a “must buy” if you are interested in the franchise and want to enjoy it on Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: BOTW – 48,99€

Breath of the Wild never goes out of style and today it remains one of the most played titles. Despite having released the Switch in 2017, in the middle of 2023 it continues to receive juicy offers. We are faced with a game that is one of the jewels of the console and although its price is somewhat high, all the content it can give us justifies it. Ready to experience one of the best Zelda stories in recent years?

Other titles on offer

Remember that you can take a look at the rest of the offers from the official Nintendo eShop website.

EA Sports FC 24 – 29,99€

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 39,99€

Sonic Frontiers – 23,99€

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – 39,99€

Mortal Kombat 1 – 48,99€

Celeste – 4,99€

DOOM Eternal – 11,99€

Sifu – 19,99€

Red Dead Redemption – 34,99€

Sports Party – 5,99€

Unravel 2 – 3,89€

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – 15,99€

LEGO Star Wars: Saga Skywalker – 17,99€