Article updated on November 30: thanks to the price drops we can now consider the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the POCO X5 Pro as cheap phones

Los cheapest Xiaomi phones They have been winning sales for a long time, usually with prices ranging from 100 euros in the case of Redmi to 300 euros if we talk about the most advanced Redmi Note.

In addition, there are the POCOs, which can be obtained in the official Xiaomi store, despite being a semi-independent brand, although they also easily fit into the most competitive entry range of the moment.

There are so many devices that it is difficult to choose, that is why we want to help you choose which one is the best in each case from the experience that testing hundreds of devices a year gives us. Many of them can be easily ranked among the best quality-price phones in their own right.

The specifications and features are improving little by little, and more and more, now with NFC in practically all phones, in addition to fast charging and other very useful features.

These are what we consider to be one of the best Xiaomi phones that you can buy in the entry range.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

All the details and features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 that comes equipped with the new Snapdragon 685 processors and a 50 Mpx camera.

This is the great flagship of cheap Xiaomi phones, the heir to a saga that has been sweeping sales in Spain for a decade.

It maintains intact the qualities that have made the Redmi Note mobile phones best-sellers: a price of less than 200 euros already at launch, a fairly careful design and some extras that put it on par with much more expensive alternatives.

For example, you have Full HD+ screen at 120 Hz and fast charging at 33Wtwo elements that make the experience much better on a daily basis.

If there is a drawback, it would be its processor, a Snapdragon 685 that doesn’t know if you’re going to want to play with your phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

All the details and features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, a new mid-range with Snapdragon 732G processor, 108 megapixel camera, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 5,000 mAh battery.

One of the new Xiaomi phones for 2023 is this Redmi Note 12 Pro, a device with a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display The refreshment rate is around 320 euros.

Redmi Note 12 Pro is one of the phones that relies heavily on the Dimensity 1080 5G processor that is giving such good results. Also has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storagealthough there is an option with 256GB.

It has a 50 megapixel camera16 Mpx front camera, 5000mAh all-day battery and 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Lite

This is the technical sheet of the new Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, one of the brand’s star phones for 2022.

By price, it cannot be said that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is exactly economical, but we have included it in this list of cheap Xiaomi phones because it offers similar features to others that are double the price.

Currently, through sales, it has fallen to just over 400 euros, but if we look at its specifications and everything it has to offer, it no longer seems like that much money.

For example, its design is tremendously aesthetic and attractive, it has 67W charging with a charger included in the box and also offers spectacular performance thanks to the Snapdragon 778G, a version of the processor modified to improve the graphic experience.

All this makes it a complete mobile phone, ideal for those who do not want to spend 600 or 700 euros on a high-end phone but want to have a fast and premium user experience.

Xiaomi Redmi 12

With a very careful design, triple camera and Full HD screen, the most standard Redmi in its family is ready to sweep sales.

Over the years, the differences between the Redmi and the Redmi Note have been diluted, beyond the size of the screen and some higher-end features that the Note does maintain exclusively.

But, for example, the appearance of the Redmi is just as premium as its older brothers, and they also take a big leap forward in photographic quality with the Redmi 12, with macro and wide angle.

Two other differences are the screen, with “only” 90 Hz refresh rate, and the fast charging, which only reaches 18W, although for the price it is clearly a very good mobile.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C

One of the cheapest Xiaomi phones with a 6.71-inch screen, 50 megapixel camera and 5000mAh battery.

Almost almost 100 euros from the beginning, this Redmi 12C is ideal for those who want to use social networks, take some photos and little else. For very little money they have a mobile phone that more than meets all of that.

The Helio G85 that it has as a processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, is more than enough for apps like Chrome, WhatsApp, TikTok and similar to fly. Plus, at least on paper, its camera is more than decent within its price range.

Of course, with 5,000 mAh battery capacity you will have to charge it relatively infrequently, every day and a half or two days, although when you do it will be at a maximum of 10W of power, a major drawback in a sector in which there are already mobile phones that operate at more than 100 and 150W.

POCO X5 PRO 5G

POCO’s value-for-money 5G mobile for 2023 with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 108 megapixel camera and 67 W turbo charging.

We didn’t list it originally, but it’s already on sale on Amazon for 250 euros, and it’s incredible.

It has a 5G chip and a fantastic screen with a 120 Hz AMOLED panel for an outstanding experience when consuming video and playing games.

The design is original and colorful, very thin to be worn without being barely noticeable, thus going a little outside the trend within the sector. This is the perfect phone for those looking for a good mid-range, especially if they want to play games or do something other than look at Instagram.

Its Snapdragon 778G chip not only ensures good performance today, but also good performance over the years and with accumulation of updates. The camera is the only one that takes good photos under 300 euros in low light.

POCO X5 5G

POCO’s value for money mobile with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 695, 48 megapixel camera and 33 W fast charging.

For 200 euros already launched, this phone is positively surprising, although perhaps somewhat far from the POCO X5 Pro in terms of power. The X5 5G has a Snapdragon 695 processor that more than delivers in practically all contexts.

It has 5G and NFC, so connectivity is not bad at all, but the best of all is its screen, with a 120 Hz AMOLED panel for an outstanding experience when consuming video and playing games.

The design is original and colorful, very thin to be worn without being barely noticeable, thus going a little outside the trend within the sector.

Surely with the successive sales that will arrive it will become even more attractive in quality-price.

LITTLE M5

POCO / Xiaomi

POCO M5 is the latest mobile in POCO’s M range that comes equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS screen, 90 Hz refresh rate and Helio G99 processor with 4G connectivity.

Although POCO and Xiaomi are, at least on paper, different brands, the latter continues to distribute the former’s mobile phones and they continue to use MIUI as a version of Android, so the differences are few.

POCO also has cheap mobile phones, its main bet, although it has also been putting much more powerful gaming phones on sale.

The POCO M5 is, for less than 200 euros, a phone that has practically everything. For example, it boasts a Helio G99 processor that can run any Android game, even if only modestly. It also has an original and colorful design.

For its price, there are few drawbacks, even if it has to compete against other very low-priced Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 (2022)

Features of the Redmi 10 with the best offer to buy in Spain. Xiaomi’s new low-cost mobile comes with a 90 Hz screen, four cameras with a 50 Mpx main sensor and a large battery.

This is undoubtedly the mobile with which Xiaomi wants to sweep in terms of quality-price, and it is increasingly closer to 100 euros, both in the official store and in others, Amazon, for example.

With a Full HD+ screen, NFC and fast charging, among other things, it is almost round for its price, something unthinkable until not too long ago.

The thing doesn’t stop there, since as we could see in the analysis of the Redmi 10 (2022), its performance is also good at all times, as is the battery life.

The level is high so we will have to wait to see if when the Redmi 11 arrives it meets expectations, but it is difficult.

Redmi 10 6.5-inch IPS LCD display | Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) | 20:9 format | 90Hz | 405 dpiProcessorMediaTEK Helio G88 | Mali G52 MC2RAM and storage4 GB LPDDR4X | 64 and 128 GB eMMC 5.1| expansion by microSD.Rear camerasMain: 50 Mpx f/1.8 | Wide angle: 8 Mpx 120° f/2.2 | Macro: 2 Mpx f/2.4 | Depth sensor: 2 Mpx f/2.4Front camera8 Mpx f/2.0Battery5,000 mAh | fast charging 18W | Reverse charging 9W (wired) Operating system Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Connectivity 4G | WiFi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC | USB-C | FM Radio | infrared sensor.Dimensions and weight161.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm | 181 grPrice179 euros

LITTLE C40

One of POCO’s cheapest smartphones, although it boasts more speed and battery than other similar alternatives.

Offering more for less is POCO’s goal, and its C40 truly achieves it, with a colorful design, as is usual for the brand.

It has some things that are surprising in such a cheap phone, such as 18W fast charging and an exceptional 6,000 mAh battery. At least with normal use it can go for 2-3 days without too many problems.

It maintains the fingerprint reader in the rear area, already practically in danger of extinction in the higher ranges.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A

With a good set of cameras for its price and a large screen, this phone is perfect for users with basic needs.

With a Mediatek Helio G25, this mobile has the capacity to move applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram or Twitter without many problems, and also with a certain solvency in terms of battery life.

The HD+ screen is remarkably good, although without reaching an AMOLED panel, something that would undoubtedly skyrocket its price.

It has a camera module quite similar to that of the POCO C40, its twin brother in terms of performance and photographs.