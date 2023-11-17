Fortnite implements an age rating system for its maps and islands that comes with a list of prohibited skins.

With the development of his creative mode, Fortnite has expanded its possibilities like never before through game islands that allow you to play a thousand and one different experiences, for example FNAF for free. In order to offer content suitable for all audiences, Epic Games has implemented a age rating system in Fortnite which establishes a list of banned skins for different types of players.

In a recent entry on its official website, Epic has revealed that, since last November 16 (with the patch 27.10), las Fortnite islands or maps They will come accompanied by a recommended minimum age to play. According to this criterion, the presence of certain cosmetics that may be inappropriate for players who can access them because they meet the age requirement will be blocked.

It will be easy to see which skins are appropriate or not for each Fortnite island since, as the company explains, “players will see a new icon in your locker and item shop which will indicate the suits and accessories that cannot be equipped on islands with a rating lower than the determined threshold.” In the event that a player equips a banned skin on a Fortnite map, the game will automatically will replace it with another “compatible with the island’s classification.”

With this measure, Epic considers that only 7% of Fortnite outfits can be equipped only on islands with a Teen age rating according to the ESRB (between +12 and +16 according to PEGI in Europe), which implies a blocking of 93% of the skins. Fortunately, the system will evolve to modify problematic elements of these skins and be able to use them anyway.

What are the costumes and skins affected by the age rating of Fortnite maps?

Given the information provided by Epic, the criteria for banning skins when entering certain maps Fortnite should focus on inappropriate content for different age groups. Items that may cause fear in younger players, or even have violent details such as firearms, would fall within this prohibited list of cosmetics.

As stated in MeriStation, those affected are mainly the skins that have weapons as part of their clothing, or that have an appearance that could scare the little ones, citing cases such as Agent Banano, Venom or Matanza. However, there are cases where the system does not seem to work correctly, such as Batman, with a variant that carries grenades and is not locked.

And you, do you have any skin affected by Fortnite’s new age ban system? It should be remembered that it only affects the Islands, so traditional ways continue as always.

Fuente