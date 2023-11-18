Some of the baby Pokémon most loved by fans have occupied our listings on the web for months. And the Nintendo franchise that has given us so many joys and iconic moments, has a wide range of creatures that often They will conquer us with their tenderness and a sweet and unique appearance.

Below we will leave you some of the sweetest baby/first evolution Pokémon loved by the community. The Pokémon universe is characterized by showing a originality and creativity incredible in the designs of many of the Pokémon that we can find. Are you ready to see some of the most loved ones?

Riolu

Pichu

Totodile

Cyndaquil

Torchic

Special mentions:

Caterpie

Gastly

Diglett

Ratatta

Weedle

Charmander

Don’t forget to leave us in comments any other Pokémon that you would find endearing in its baby form. The wide range of Pokémon that we have for nine generations (and what remains to come in the future), makes making an entry of this style without many voices from our Nintendera community complicated.

We want you to be part of this entry and help us and say What are your favorite baby Pokémon?. Don’t miss the opportunity. We read you!