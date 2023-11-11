One of the best things that technology has given us over the years is the way it helps us more and more. A television is no longer simply a tool for watching channels, movies or series, but it becomes a device that adapts to our needs. If we have vision or hearing problems, for example, there are functions that we can activate to make our experience more satisfactory.

Each brand is different

This is something that we told you initially so that you understand that each manufacturer has its own menus, adjustment modes and options, from what we are going to tell you, you will find it represented in one way or another. However, they do usually coincide in the functions offered, although you can change the name with which they are included or their location in the menu system.

Today, most manufacturers incorporate an important series of accessibility options that you can configure depending on your needs. We recommend that you take a look at what we tell you and activate the ones that you think can make your experience more valuable. You will find these options on Samsung, LG, Sony televisions and on systems like Google TV or Fire OS, among others.

Contrast and color adjustments

I’m sure you agree that you don’t need us to explain to you that, on your Smart TV, you can activate the subtitles option for the content that has them available. This is something very simple and that you surely know perfectly. But what you may not be familiar with is the ability you have to make adjustments to the how colors are displayed and their contrast. To do this, take a look at your television’s picture options menu and look for options with names like High Contrast or High Contrast Text.

What you are going to achieve with this option is that the texts that appear on the screen, as well as images that have to be read with respect to what is seen in the image, make use of a contrast system so that it is displayed much more strongly. onscreen. Mainly it resorts to creating a contrast between black and white. So, for example, if the text is black, the background will be white. In addition, the text is specially highlighted to make it very easy to read.

Along these same lines, if you have a Samsung Smart television you will be able to activate SeeColors mode, which allows you to customize the colors that are included in the subtitles. Therefore, you will have the contrast capacity that we have indicated, but with customization to fit your needs. If you still continue to have problems viewing texts and subtitles, the good news is that there is still something you can use in many models: zoom. Depending on the device you use, you will have an option in your hand that will increase the size of all the texts or use a system with which only the size of that area of ​​the screen will grow. As usual, the name is different for each brand, but in some you will find it as Text Magnification, Zoom or Screen Magnifier.

Audio descriptions

The system of reading through audio descriptions It is a much more modern technology than what subtitles represent and it significantly helps users enjoy their favorite content more. If you have a Fire TV model you will find this option available on some of the movies that are available on Amazon’s Prime Video service. The same goes for other brands and certain content. The bad news is that it is not a very widespread function and, therefore, you will not find many proposals that have it available.

However, what is more common is being able to use audio support to navigate through the Smart TV menus. Since we are talking about Fire TV, we will tell you that on this platform you can find the option with the name VoiceView. This is a great addition to overcome the obstacle that can be navigating through the menus since, on many occasions, too many sections, categories and content are combined.

An extra help

We should not downplay the possibility of relying on assistants and other types of tools that are loaded on your television and that you may not be using. Or you may not need them, but someone else in your family you could benefit a lot from them. For example, there are Smart TV models that have connectivity with hearing aid devices, such as headphones, which allows you to make a connection via Bluetooth that makes it easier to listen to content without problems.

On the other hand, do not forget that the intelligent assistants of these televisions can make a difference when it comes to finding accessibility options. With Google Assistant or Alexa, the use of Smart TV for people who have certain difficulties It ends up being something much simpler. The best of all is that this type of technology continues to improve and, little by little, more accessibility options are being incorporated into televisions. So, taking that into account, don’t forget to take a look at the updates to your Smart TV, because perhaps in the future something will be added that will help you even more on a daily basis.