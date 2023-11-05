In the Invincible universe there are beings so powerful that they can destroy everything in their path.

The Invincible universe is one of the most impressive of superheroes

Invincible is a comic series created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walkerwhich tells the adventures of Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovers that he has superpowers inherited from his father, the most powerful hero on the planet. As for animation, it is characterized by its violence, humor and drama and by feature a diverse cast of characters and charismatic.

Among the heroes and villains that are shown in the seriesthere are some who stand out for their level of power, whether for their strength, their intelligence, your ability or potential. For this reason, in this article, we are going to review the 9 most powerful characters in Invincible, based on their characteristics, their achievements and skills they have.

Meet the strongest characters in Invincible

Like the most powerful characters in The Boys, in Invincible we see several who They have exceptional skills that make them beings difficult to defeat. Next, we show you which ones are the best of all and why are they so feared.

Invincible – Mark Grayson

Mark Grayson is the protagonist of the series and the Son of Omni-Manso he inherits from his father the ability to fly, superhuman strength, speed, resistance and regeneration. Throughout the series, he develops his powers and faces various enemies, both terrestrial and extraterrestrial. Mark is one of the bravest and noblest heroes in the universe, willing to sacrifice everything for the good common. His hero name is Invincible and he is the leader of the team of young heroes known as the Guardians of the Globe.

Omni-Man – Nollan Grayson

Nollan Grayson is Mark’s father and the world’s most famous hero, known as Omni-Man. However, after a series of traumatic events, it is revealed that he is actually a undercover agent of the Viltrumites, an imperialist race that seeks to conquer other planets. He has a long lifespan that allows him to stay young for centuries, while having abilities such as super strength, super speed, and the ability to fly. Nollan is a complex and conflicted character, who loves his family, but also He feels an obsessive loyalty to his race. He is like a character with abilities similar to Superman’s powers.

Battle Beast – Thokk

Battle Beast is an alien warrior who lives for combat. His only motivation is find worthy opponents that offer you a challenge. Battle Beast has enormous strength, capable of breaking steel with its claws and fangs. He also has incredible stamina, which allows him to withstand mortal wounds and keep fighting. Battle Beast has no fixed allies or enemies, only seek the glory of battle. He is one of the few characters who has managed to defeat Omni-Man and Invincible in combat.

Dinosaurs – David Anders Jr.

Dinosaurus is a villain who has the ability to transform into a giant humanoid dinosaur. His human form is that of a young genius named David Anders Jr., who believes he has the solution to save the world from the environmental crisis. However, his methods are extremely radical and destructive, which leads him to come into conflict with Invincible and other heroes. Dinosaurus has immense strength in his animal form, as well as armored skin that protects him from most attacks. He also has a superior intelligence in both formsallowing you to create elaborate plans and technological artifacts.

Atom Eve – Samantha Eve Wilkins

Atom Eve is a heroine who has the power to manipulate matter at the molecular level. It can alter the form, state and composition of any object or substance, as well as generate new objects from nothing. You can also use your power to heal herself or others, or to modify your own body. Atom Eve is Invincible’s girlfriend and one of his main allies. She is a kind and compassionate personbut also determined and brave when it comes to defending her ideals.

Robot – Rudolf Conor

Robot is the code name of Rudolf Conor, a scientific genius who created an android to act as his avatar in the outside world. Robot has a prodigious mind, capable of inventing incredible devices and strategies. He also has access to a wide variety of technological resources, such as drones, nanobots or advanced weapons. Robot is the founder and original leader of the Guardians of the Globe and a close friend of Invincible. However, he also has a dark and ambitious side, which leads him to make questionable decisions and morally ambiguous.

Conquest

Conquest is a veteran Viltrumite and one of the most feared and respected of his race. He is a ruthless and bloodthirsty warrior, who enjoys conquest and destruction. Conquest has the same powers as Omni-Man and Invincible, but with better execution and more experience on the battlefield. Also incorporates special armor which gives you an additional advantage in combat. Conquest is one of the main antagonists of the series and the one responsible for one of the most epic fights and bloody against Invincible.

The Alien – Allen

Allen is an alien who works for the Coalition of Planets, an organization that opposes the Viltrumites and seeks to protect weaker races. Allen has the power to increase his strength and size every time he takes a hit, making him a formidable opponent. He also has the ability to travel through space at high speed and communicate telepathically with other species. Allen is one of the first friends Invincible makes in space and one of his most loyal allies.

Thragg

Thragg is the supreme leader of the Viltrumites and the final villain of the series. He is the direct descendant of the founder of his race and the most powerful of all the Viltrumites. Thragg has all the powers of Omni-Man and Invincible, but multiplied by ten. He also has an iron will and unwavering determination. Thragg is the most fearsome enemy Invincible faces and the responsible for some of the most shocking scenes and dramas of the series.

