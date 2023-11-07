Every month, Movistar adds new channels to its programming and removes others. Thematic channels for the operator’s clients and temporary ones that change to offer variety in what we can see from the app or the deco. Now we know which are the new Multi channels that will appear in November 2023.

Halloween is over and with it many of the Multi channels that Movistar had chosen during the month of October end. With the arrival of November, new ones. Those that were previously Clic channels and now called “Multi” are renewed from time to time in order to show thematic content, updated and according to the moment we are in and we already know which ones land on the grid this month.

Before knowing what the new channels are, you should keep in mind that not all Movistar customers can have access to them. They are the ones between dial 200 and 209 of the operator and they vary. But not all of us can see them but they are exclusive for customers of the Movistar Cinema package and not for the rest of the customers of the M company. As long as you are a customer and as long as you access them from the decoder because you must keep in mind that they are not available when we access Movistar Plus+ from the application for devices nor can we see them online when we enter the website to play something.

New channels

The channels that we had until now in the Cinema package during the month of October 2023 and that will now disappear are:

San Sebastian Multi Festival

Multi Lo+ awarded Sitges

Multi Back to work

Multi Black Comedy

Although Halloween is behind us, we can continue enjoying the ghosts and zombies a little more on the Multi channels since not all of them have already changed on these dates, but some will remain as they were a few weeks ago and we will also be able to continue enjoying the science fiction film channel.

The Multi Animation channel arrives on dial 200 to replace Multi Festival de San Sebastián, the Multi Historic channel arrives on 201 to replace Multi Lo + Awarded San Sebastián, the Multi Woody Allen channel arrives on the 2003 dial replacing “Back to work” and the black comedy that we had on dial 208 is now Multi Ennio Morricone.

The Multi channels from 200 to 209 would then look like this:

Multi Animation – Dial 200

Multi History – Dial 201

Multi Our cinema, ahead – Dial 202

Muti Woody Allen – Dial 203

Multi Halloween – Dial 204

Multi Sci-Fi – Dial 205

Multi Winds from the East – Dial 206

Multi Sagas and more sagas – Dial 207

Multi Ennio Morricone – Dial 208

Multi One document, one hair – Dial 209

All of them, as we say, are changing and temporary and they are the ones that we can see this week as long as we have the Movistar film package.

How to get

In order to have the aforementioned dials on the Movistar television grid we need have the Total Fiction package operator. It has a price of 26 euros per month and offers us access to Netflix or Disney+ for 26 euros or 31 euros depending on whether you want Netflix with a standard or premium account. And it gives us access to exclusive series from both platforms, movies and all kinds of thematic content.

Furthermore, not only can we access these streaming platforms, but we can have thousands of movies to choose from or original series, premieres and much more.