That the human being is a social animal, no one can question. Who more and who less do we all need the company of other people to feel fully fulfilled, share moments of success or support us in difficult situations. But As much as we sometimes think that there are only two types of friends, good and bad, in reality things are more complex.

This is at least what the Harvard experts seem to point out, who have no qualms about defining and analyzing the 3 types of friendship that exist, and explain what you can expect from each of these relationships.

Harvard in search of happiness

In reality, it is far from the first time that experts from the prestigious Harvard University have worried about the happiness of their fellow human beings. It is a topic they have addressed again and again in several of their studies on human nature and its emotional needs.

The most curious thing about this study, carried out by Professor Arthur Brooks, lies in how concrete it is, focusing entirely on friendship and the types of it that in his opinion exist. One of the most striking conclusions, furthermore, happens because, In his opinion, all of them are important.

That is to say, although you can only consider a few first-class friends, those who usually accompany you for many years or even throughout your entire life, The different relationships that exist, some more banal, would also have their importance in one’s own happiness.

In his own words, “we get different things from different types of relationships, which is very positive.”

The three types of friendship that exist for Harvard

For Brooks, the first of the three types of friendship that exist would be what he defines as “pleasant friendships.” And, contrary to what this qualification might suggest, they are not necessarily linked to the placer carnal.

It refers to all relationships in which you derive pleasure from being with the other person, having fun in any way. It’s usually something that works for both parties.

Then you would have to look at the “useful friendships.” That is, the co-workers or people with whom you have a bond for whatever reason, and who make your day-to-day life more bearable. Sometimes, simply by sharing some common hobbies. Within this group would be those you know from the bar, the gym, etc.

And finally, from Harvard they point to the “perfect friendships”. What then would be the difference between a pleasant friendship and a perfect friendship? Well, the latter would not only promote mutual pleasure, but also usually focus on improving the other person’s circumstances.

Naturally, they would be the friendships that last the longest and have the most presence in a person’s life.

As we said, all three are important, at least for Brooks, and they fulfill a particular function. They are all necessary, it seems, to be happier, which in the end is what it is about.