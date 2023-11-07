Suara.com – Deputy Chairperson of PSSI Ratu Tisha revealed that FIFA agreed to appoint three referees from Indonesia to join the 2023 Indonesian U-17 World Cup from 10 November to 2 December.

“We have three referees who were directly selected by FIFA as supporting referees and they will also take part in the FIFA World Cup activities later,” said Ratu Tisha in Jakarta, Tuesday (7/11/2023) as published by Antara.

He continued that the three referees from Indonesia also received training because the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia will be run using Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in every match.

Deputy Chairperson of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), Ratu Tisha when met at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). (ANTARA/Chairul Rohman)

The training, which has been held since November 4, was also attended by other referees totaling 18 referees, 36 assistant referees and 18 VAR referees who will accompany various matches later.

“Now the referee preparations have started since November 4 at Fields B and C with the facilities we provide together with the government, there are VAR training setups and VAR simulation setups there too,” he said.

“From Indonesia itself there are names such as Aprisman Aranda, Thoriq Alkatiri, and Yudi Nurcahya and all three of them have also participated in these training activities,” he added.

Ratu Tisha then invited all Indonesian people to provide support to the Garuda Muda athletes who will compete in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.