loading…

Israeli soldiers during the ground war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. There were two Muslim-majority countries that supplied oil to Israel during the war. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently called on Islamic and Muslim-majority countries to boycott Israel for the cruel bombing of Gaza, Palestine. In particular, he asked that oil exports to the Jewish state be stopped.

“The bombing of Gaza must be stopped immediately… oil and food export routes to the Zionist regime must be stopped,” Khamenei said in a speech earlier this month.

For your information, the Middle East is the main source of oil and gas for the world, producing almost the world’s needs.

However, Israel apparently does not depend on Arab countries for its oil imports, because the Jewish state has a complex and flexible supplier network.

According to the analyst firm; Kpler, as quoted by Zee News, Sunday (12/11/2023), Israel has imported around 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day since mid-May, mostly from two Muslim-majority countries: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Another major source is West African countries, especially Gabon. Israel also has other options for oil imports, as do its close allies; United States and Brazil.

Israel actually has domestic oil reserves, but they are not enough to meet its energy needs.

The country produces little crude oil, but still relies on imports for most of its consumption. Israel imports oil from a variety of sources, making it vulnerable to foreign oil interference.

Israel faces a more pressing challenge, namely securing its oil ports and waters from attack. The country has three crude oil import terminals, Ashkelon and Haifa on the Mediterranean coast, and Eilat on the Red Sea.

Ashkelon is the most important region, handling around 180,000 barrels per day. It is located near Gaza and was closed after the Hamas attack on October 7.

Eilat has not received any crude since 2020, according to Kpler, while Haifa receives about 40,000 barrels per day.

Israel gets very little crude from Middle Eastern producers, and none from Iran.

(but)