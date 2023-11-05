These are some of the most important secrets and mysteries of modern anime.

New generation animes have many intriguing mysteries that have not yet been explained.

Join the conversation

Currently, there are a lot of animes on air that have become, in a way, the face of the industry. These are also called contemporary or “new generation” anime, where you can find works such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academiaamong other high-quality stories.

These modern stories stand out for many aspects, but also because they handle some intriguing mysteries that have not yet been solved. And we’ve taken the time to compile some of the most important secrets of these next-generation works.

Obviously, we will leave aside older works that are still in broadcast, which also have important secrets, like what is One PieceFor example.

The identity of the Demon of Death in Chainsaw Man

First of all, we have Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work, Chainsaw Man. This continues developing its story and everything points to a great outcome soon. However, since the introduction of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, it has remained secretly the true identity of the Demon of Deathsince it is only known that she is the sister of Nayuta, Yoru and Kiga.

It is presumed that, being a primal fear, be extremely powerful, but everything about it is unknown. Although in the most recent chapters of the manga it has been declared that this entity will have a fundamental role in the final section of the work.

The origin of the creature with which Ymir merged 2,000 years ago in Shingeki no Kyojin

The entire history that we know of Shingeki no Kyojin began 2,000 years ago, when a slave girl had an accident in which she encountered a strange centipede-like creature. Unknowingly, little Ymir would fuse with this entity to gain the power of the Titans.

Aunque Shingeki no Kyojin It has been characterized as a work that raises many mysteries.the truth is that the origin of this strange creature remains unknown. Nobody knows where it came from or even if it came from planet Earth. or from outer space. And this absence of information is peculiar, since it is an extremely important entity in the development of Hajime Isayama’s story.

El origen de Ryomen Sukuna en Jujutsu Kaisen

It is no secret to anyone that Ryomen Sukuna, also known as the King of Curses, He is one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisennot to say that he is the strongest.

However, more details about his passage, specifically about his origin, have not yet been revealed. In this sense, It is unknown what Sukuna’s origin is and everything he experienced and he did to become what he is currently in the work. However, Gege Akutami is likely to explore the life of this character soon.

The origin of Quirks in My Hero Academia

Although it is presented as a fairly direct and simple series, like its premise, the truth is that My Hero Academia has some intriguing mysteriesthe most important being the origin of the peculiarities or Quirks.

The world created by Kohei Horikoshi states that people are usually born with some peculiarity, although it does not always happen. And, although this story is developed by events related to these powerful abilities, the origin of these gifts is not known.

The identity that gave Anya psychic powers in Spy x Family

Anya is one of the main characters of Spy x Family, which has become the favorite anime of millions of people who enjoy these adventures.

However, the main peculiarity of This girl has the ability to read people’s minds.. Early on it was revealed that she was subjected to tests which consequently resulted in her psychic power.

But no new details have yet been revealed about the organization that experimented with little Anya nor his reasons for doing so. Obviously, this may change later, as the plot may address the little girl’s origin, involving how she obtained her powers.

Join the conversation