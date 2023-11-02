Natural disasters, economic crisis and good news in the world of medicine are some of Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2024. This woman went down in history for a series of predictions that he left in life and that, according to his followers, were fulfilled.

Vangelia Bushteroga, known worldwide as “Baba Vanga”, was a psychic of Bulgarian origin who, after her death in 1996at 85 years old, predicted Lady Di’s fatal accident, the attack on the Twin Towers in New York, the Chernobyl nuclear accident and the fall of the Soviet Union.

Juli, an X user who is dedicated to esoteric and paranormal topics, made a thread in which he tells the main omens for the coming year.

1. Revolutionary Advances in Medicine: According to Baba Vanga, the year 2024 will bring with it medical discoveries of great relevance. These advances are expected to lead to cures for previously incurable diseases such as cancer and HIV.

2. Devastating Tsunami in Asia: One of the most shocking predictions is the anticipation of a tsunami of catastrophic proportions that will hit Asia. Baba Vanga compare with the tragic event that occurred in Thailand in 2004although he predicts that this will be a hundred times more destructive and tragic, affecting not only the aforementioned region, but also surrounding areas.

3. Devastating Earthquake in the United States: According to the psychic, in 2024, the United States will experience a large earthquake that will alter the course of the Mississippi River. This event will have consequences both in terms of material losses and human lives.

4. Global Economic Crisis: Baba Vanga predicts a serious economic crisis that will significantly affect most countries. The seer attributes this crisis to the corruption and inappropriate use of resources that has prevailed for a long period on Earth.

5. Transformations in the Oil Industry: The psychic also points out a serious problem in the oil industry. It is expected that humanity will be forced to look for more sustainable and cleaner alternatives. Environmental advocates will play a crucial role in driving these changes, which are expected to occur in late 2023 and early 2024.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions