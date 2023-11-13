Yes, the Game Awards are getting closer for this year’s event. Here we get details for fans who want to follow them.

This time, after the June concert with a performance of “Peaches” included, the complete list of nominees has been confirmed, after recently learning about the GOTY candidates. Thanks to her we know how many nominations the great Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received.

Below are all the categories in which it competes:

Best direction Best art direction Best music and composition Best action and adventure game Game of the Year

Super Mario Bros Wonder also has 5 nominations, but they are surpassed by Spider-Man 2 with 7 and Baldur’s Gate 3 with 8.

Remember that Geoff Keighley has confirmed that the tenth annual edition of The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.

As with previous Game Awards, it will be broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show will feature the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.

Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.

What is your opinion? We read you below in the comments.

Via.