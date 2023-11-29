The famous battle royale continues to incorporate big stars into its game, this time it is Eminem’s turn.

These are the new Eminem skins.

Fortnite is one of the most loved and played games in the world. It has so much impact that collaborations do not stop appearing, you have even been able to see one with Lewis Hamilton, the award-winning Formula 1 driver among many others. On this occasion we come to talk to you new eminem skins and all its versions, since they have been leaked in a video and we assure you that you will love them. Especially if you are a fan of this rapper.

Like Fortnite, Eminem is also considered one of the best in the world in his style, not only by the people, but by the rest of the musicians. On this occasion he makes his appearance in the battle royale with three different skins where each one has three variations, therefore, There are nine suits you can choose from. for this character. As you can see a little further down, all the styles are present.

This is what the new Eminem looks like in Fortnite

The video has been uploaded to YouTube by user Siina. You can also find him on Twitter (now X) as China BR. Just below these lines we are going to leave you the video in question so that you do not lose any detail and can fully see the new skins that will come to the game. Get ready because Eminem makes an appearance and he comes ready to win all the games with his different suits.

As you have seen, in the game you will have three completely different styles, the most formal one called Marshal Never More, which has a really elegant suit that can be accessorized with a hat. Afterwards it will be Rap Boyskin that is based on the Without Me video and finally, Slim Shady. The latter has a version that gives it a more demonic appearance in case you want to leave behind the realism of the previous ones.

As you can see, Fortnite continues to offer quality content with each update. The game continues to break records, especially thanks to the arrival of Fortnite OG, a season that brought with it the original map of the game and that has managed to encompass an impressive number of simultaneous players. Despite so many years on the market, this battle royale is still the king and if it continues on this path, it seems that no one will be able to take the first place from it.

