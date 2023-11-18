One green Porsche 992 is not the same as another, as this overview proves.

If the boss is not watching, we sometimes end up calling on one of the many configurators. We will then spend an hour of the boss’s time putting together the ideal variant of the car in question. And when it comes to a Porsche, we need a few hours longer.

Personally, I would choose a manual Carrera S with Carrera Exllcusive Design rims, Underberggroen (non-metallic) with the Heritage Design Classic interior:

It is often said that everyone configures the same thing and to a certain extent that is true, but there are still plenty of sports cars designed in a very special way. In this case we are looking at some – certainly not all – green 911s of the 992 generation on Autoblog Spots:

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Spotter: @spotcrewda

We start with mint green, a very light shade. That white of the German license plate looks great. You would almost consider having the rims in white. In addition to the special color, everything is in it Mint green sprayed. The mirror feet are also in color (which is not the case as standard) and so is the front spoiler/bumper piece. It gives the 911 a wonderful old school vibe.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Spotter: @deautofotograaf

It is one of the most expensive Porsches you can buy new, this version. Fortunately, there is already a lot of standard equipment, such as thick wheels, leather upholstery and metallic paint. But it may of course be that you want something special, because you spend 350 grand on a special 911. In this case, it was chosen Irish green. The combination with the natural leather interior and the Burmester sound system complete it. Just leave it at the door!

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Fotocredit: @marcel050

Instead of deep dark green, you can also choose a lighter shade before it becomes ‘Kermit the Frog’ green. In this case it is On top of that a great shade. It looks great on this 911 GT3 RS. In any case, it is a very special specification, with the Weissach package, ceramic brake discs, carbon roof and mirror covers and black wheels. The brake calipers, belts and stitching are yellow. Cool combination!

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Spotter: @spotcrewda

A 992 TP is usually a fairly sober yet chic car, especially in green. But of course that’s not necessary! you can also choose the ‘Touring package exterior black’. And if you choose black rims and a nice bright color, you suddenly have something very special. It’s very similar Willowgroenbut we’ll keep a close eye on it, as Porsche has ten of these types of shades.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic

Spotter: @justawheelchairguy

And then we conclude with a very special, wonderfully green 992, a real Sport Classic! The introductory color is gray (Sport Classic gray) and you could also get it in blue from the factory. A different color is very difficult. Not every customer can order a special color. There are a limited number of slots for PTS colors. So you are a special person that you can pay 10 grand for a car worth 350,000 euros. In this case it looks great. In this case it says The Smyrna grove awesome.

If you don’t feel like ordering a PTS color, in many cases Adventure Green (such as the Autoblog Holiday Car of the Year) is just a normal metallic paint option

Have you spotted something special yourself? Then upload your photos to Autoblog Spots and who knows, we might put your spot in the spotlight in a next article!

