Old shops are being given new life. That’s quite normal. Spijker becomes Spyker, Maybach came, went and came again and TVR is also trying to be reincarnated. Recently it emerged that another name is getting a new chance: TWR.

The TWR brand is being revived through Magnus Walker and Khyzyl Saleem. We do not know how the project will be designed. But it seems to us to be a company with petrolheads and those two as advisors and carnal signposts.

TWR stands for Tom Walkinshaw Racing, named after founder Tom Walkinshaw. This former rugby player has made his mark in motorsport. We know the Scot as Jos Verstappen’s boss at Benneton and later at Arrows. Jan Lammers knows him very well: the Le Mans Jaguars were prepared by TWR, as were the racing Volvo Estates.

Since TWR is bigger than you can imagine, today we’ll focus on the road cars they’ve been involved with. It is certainly not a list with ALL of TWR’s pearls, so omissions can always be left in the comments.

BMW 633 CSI Hallmark (E24)

1978 – 1979

Do you remember the 633 CSI? That was the predecessor of the 635CSI (which everyone still knows). The first series was the 633 with the M30B32 under the hood. When the 635CSI was announced in 1978, BMW UK was left with a whole bunch of 633 CSIs. The solution was special! BMW UK hired TWR to make something of it. The result was the BMW 633 CSI Hallmark. These were equipped with various Alpina items, such as the rims and the front lip.

Mazda Montrose TWR

1979 – 1981

Mazda and TWR were already friends. TWR did some racing activities for the brand. Special sporty models are always very popular in the United Kingdom. And TWR could make that too, so that’s how the Montrose TWR Coupe came to life. It is in fact a cool and dressed up 626 Coupé. A disadvantage: the engine was still standard, the 2.0 four-cylinder only pumped out 90 hp at its peak, although that was not even that bad in that period. But in terms of looks it was really cool: just look at it!

Alpina TWR 3.5 (E12)

1982

In the context of: you didn’t know this one yet. The combination of TWR and Alpina simply exists! The reason behind this is quite simple, TWR was once the importer of Alpina. Until 1983, you had to order all tuning parts and complete automobiles via TWR. At the time, Alpina only made left-hand drive cars. TWR brought standard right-hand drive BMWs to the UK and converted them into real Alpinas.

Holden Commodore SS (VL)

1988

Of course we’re talking about Skylines, E30 M3s and Sierra Cosworths, but there were more cool Group A racers. What do you think of the Holden Commodore Group A SV? That was the sporty version of the powerful Commodore (a kind of Opel Omega). 500 were built and all painted in Panorama Silver. Under the hood is a wonderfully lazy 5.0 V8 with – hold on – 241 hp. That capacity is, by the way, a very modest task. However, the body kit is the big difference. The road cars had to have the same aero as the racing cars and vice versa. This kit allowed for more downforce to be generated, with less resistance at the same time.

Jaguar XJR-S by Jaguar Sport

1988

The Jaguar XJ-S was always the ugly duckling in Jaguar history. That is unjustified anyway, because they were beautiful cars. You just shouldn’t compare them with the E-Type. Because TWR had taken over Jaguar’s racing activities since 1982, TWR Sport was able to get started with the XJ-S. These were thoroughly overhauled and provided with a lot of racing know-how. Not that they were suddenly racing cars, but they knew how to tune such a car and how to get more power from that V12. From 1988 they had 318 hp (from a 5.3 V12).

In 1989 the XJR-S received a 6.0 V12 with 333 hp. In terms of torque, it was almost an electric motor, almost over the entire speed range you had 490 Nm. You needed that, even with that three-speed automatic transmission.

Jaguar XJ220

1992 – 1994

In the late 1980s the economy was flourishing and Jaguar was very successful in Le Mans racing. They had to exploit that a bit in Coventry with a super expensive supercar. When the concept of the Jaguar XJ220 came along, everyone was in shock and awe. The most special, futuristic supercar with enormous speed potential. The combination of a V12 with four-wheel drive was unprecedented. When Jaguar commissioned TWR to develop the car, some old-fashioned British diligence and thrift were involved. The production model received a 3.5 liter V6 from the MG Metro 6R4, a Group B rally monster. Two turbos were screwed onto the block, giving the car 542 hp. Unfortunately, a recession came and customers wanted something with a V12, even if they were slower.

Jaguar XJR-15

1990 – 1993

People were a bit moved by the six-cylinder engine in the XJ220. Even though the car was really crazy fast, it was not enough for people. He wanted a slower V12. At Jaguar they were not entirely happy that TWR came up with the Jaguar XJR-15. It’s basically a street version of the XJR-9 Le Mans racer.

The car officially belongs to Jaguar Sport and not to Jaguar itself. They were less happy with me. Ultimately, 53 were built. Initially they were used for a gentlemen’s racers class. They were then also sold to consumers. These are slightly modified racing cars, not luxury road cars like the XJ220 is.

Jaguar XJ220S by TWR

1994

As a kind of compensation for Jaguar – which had difficulty losing the XJ220 to the paving stones – TWR made a few special XJ220s. These examples were quite a bit faster than the standard versions, which were already among the fastest cars in the world. The V6 remained normal, but was pumped up to 700 hp. The XJ220 S was also significantly lighter thanks to a carbon-polymer body. Six of them were built.

Aston Martin DB7 by TWR

1996

TWR was also involved in the development of the regular DB7. In fact, the DB7 is basically what TWR’s vision for a successor to the Jaguar XJ-S was. However, Ford gave the project to Aston Martin. It has ever been the most important car for the brand. Aston Martin was in a worse position than the CDA in the polls (and results). The six-cylinder compressor engine came from Jaguar. The later V12 (with two Ford V6s together) arrived in 1999, but in 1996 TWR also had a twelve-cylinder prototype. This was equipped with a 6.4 liter Jaguar V12 with 482 hp and 637 Nm, linked to a manual gearbox, the BorgWarner T-56, an indestructible transmission that still allowed you to grow muscles.

Volvo C70 T-5

1996 – 2002

Volvo and sportiness. Somehow it doesn’t mix so well. Volvo had tried it a few times, with mixed results. So when Volvo decided to make a beautiful coupe based on the 850, they called in outside help. TWR was involved in the development of the C70. Thanks to TWR, the V70 could be developed in 30 months. Oh, of course TWR also raced the 850 station wagons with Jan Lammers and Rickard Rydell.

Renault Clio Renault Sport V6

2000 – 2003

Not everything they did turned into gold, and yet it did. The idea of ​​a Clio with a V6 engine on the rear axle is too bizarre for words. Especially when it turned out that she wanted to offer the device in showrooms at Renault. Now it is quite an exercise to provide a Clio with a mid-engine and rear-wheel drive. The car was an instant legend. Not because it was so fast, but because it was a very special and very unsafe car. This car was reminiscent of old Porsche 911s with a butt that suddenly died when you let off the gas. However, it is a car that is extremely fun to drive up to 80% of the limit.

Saab 9-3 Viggen

1999 – 2002

The ultimate Saab Turbo. It doesn’t really matter what the journalists say, this was the ultimate fast Saab. The idea was quite simple: take the engine from the 9-5 Aero and spoon it into the smaller 9-3. TWR was allowed to make a special top version of it. However, the GM2900 platform excelled in extreme mediocrity. The 9-3 Viggen had mediocre steering, extremely poor grip, a lot of torque steer and absolutely no sporty chassis. You could also order the disaster package as a convertible, which is perhaps the most unnecessary car ever. But the car also did a few things well: great seats, a subtle-thick appearance and bizarrely fast super sprints. Don’t be blinded by the 0-100 km/h time. These couple monsters were very fast on the intermediate sprint.

Here’s my speech! We will certainly also discuss TWR’s racing cars at some point!

