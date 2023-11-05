There are many movies that we can enjoy in less than two hours to an afternoon of cinema for the whole family. If you are a fan of anime, there are some essential movies that you can watch and that you should have already seen to catch up on great feature films.

Your name

One of the best anime films of recent years and one that achieved resounding success at the box office. In Japan, Your Name managed to enter the top 5 most successful films in history. He has won all kinds of awards and the unanimous applause from critics. Your name introduces us to Takiu and Mitsuha, two young protagonists of a beautiful film for all audiences and for all tastes, whether you like anime or not. Its protagonists are high school students who do not know each other, who They don’t live in the same city. But they discover that their bodies exchange when they sleep. Both will take advantage of this time to write messages and notes to each other or to try to make each other’s lives better or happier.

Suzume

Although it premiered in 2022 and has not yet been released on any streaming platform, Suzume is a film by the creator of “Your Name”, Makoto Shinkai. It follows the protagonist who gives it its name, a seventeen-year-old teenager whose life will change when she meets a young man who is dedicated to close ports of another world. If you don’t close them, it will cause all kinds of disasters in Japan and could end humanity. A brilliant film full of fantasy, imagination and reflection if we want to enjoy one of the best anime feature films of recent times.

A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice adapts a manga with the same name and manages to be a story painful, emotional and visually outstanding. Shöko Nishimiya is a deaf primary school student who has just changed schools and is bullied by her new classmates. Many years later, one of those responsible for this bullying He will seek to solve what he did in the past and make amends for the damage he caused. A topic as important as bullying, focused in an ideal way in one of the best anime films that we can watch on Netflix in about two hours. Another essential and exciting story if you don’t want to see something classic and full of clichés.

Akira

One of the legends of Japanese animation and cyberpunk that cannot be missing from this list is Akira, a film based on the manga series of the same name and that takes us to a post-apocalyptic world of struggle and survival. Set in 2019 though launched in 1988Neo-Tokyo is the city that has been built on the ruins of the ancient Japanese city after disappear in World War III. Now, in a post-apocalyptic world close to collapse, the protagonists, belonging to motorcycle gangs, will try to survive while a group of scientists search for people with “power” to control “absolute energy.” One of the classics of Japanese animation, a cult title for many people around the world. For many, the best anime film in history. Although, yes, For people over 16 years old.

The girl who jumped through time

Makoto is a high school student who has just discovered that she has some kind of gift or superpowers: can travel in timeyou can jump back in time to avoid problems that have arisen later or to enjoy happy and unforgettable moments for a while longer. Makoto decides that the important thing is to have fun and enjoy the last year with his class friends before moving up a grade, continuing his studies. For that, he will decide to use his new power in a film that has won awards for best animated film and critical acclaim for being fun, creative. and unexpected.

Sword Art Online: The Movie

Sword Art Online is one of the best anime series available on Netflix, science fiction, fantasy and video games. But beyond the series, we also find his film as one of the best anime films on the platform. It tells us how augmented reality technology introduces different players to Ordinal Scale, a popular and fashionable game that will not be as fun and harmless as it seems. As a sequel to Sword Art Online IIthe film seeks to reflect our relationship with technology without leaving aside the adventure and action usual in this saga.