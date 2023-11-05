If these characters were part of the One Piece world, they would surely have Conqueror’s Haki due to its terrible power.

Do you want to know what other anime characters might have Conqueror’s Haki? Here we will tell you in detail.

Join the conversation

One of the characteristics that usually separates the most powerful and important characters in One Piece is to have Conqueror’s Haki, which is one of the types of Haki that exist in the world created by Eiichiro Oda and which stands out for being the rarest of all. And, although it is already known which are some of the pirates who have this quality, many fans have doubts about which characters from other animes could have it.

For this reason, we have compiled a list with some of the anime characters that they could have Conqueror’s Haki. Obviously, these are assumptions that we will try to justify throughout the list.

Madara Uchiha

The “Ghost of the Uchiha”. One of the most important characters in Masashi Kishimoto’s work and who planned all the events of the work, even those after his death. Madara is a formidable ninja, with great power, being capable of not only facing and defeating thousands of ninjas, but also the 5 Kages.

Madara is a man who stands out not only for his divine power, but also for his great skill and talent for combat, as well as his ingenuity. He is definitely one of the characters with the most ambition and will in anime in general.

Running away

Makima is the most mysterious character in the entire first part of Chainsaw Man. This girl has great power and will, being able to manipulate everyone around him. Although many of these secrets were revealed in the manga, so it is important to know how and where to read it.

Beyond his calm and passive personalitythis woman hides a terrible power, as well as plays an important role in the development of the work and the protagonist.

Running away has attributes of a conquerorand he has demonstrated this by getting everything he wants and being able to manipulate the rest of the characters in this work.

Satoru Gojo

The character who holds the title of “The strongest sorcerer” in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen could not be missing from this list. This man has such devastating power that only its existence causes the Curses to avoid acting.

Satoru Gojo is a fairly complex character in his work, so it is not It could be so easy to pigeonhole him as a “hero”. However, beyond that, there is no denying the influence and impact that Gojo has on the world of wizardry. And it is so much so that even the High Command fears him.

Definitely, Satoru would be a character with Conqueror’s Haki in the world of One Piece.

Uzui Right

Uzui Tengen was the protagonist Pilar of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba. In this short time, It was possible to learn more about the history of this character so striking and interesting.

But beyond that, his participation in the fight against Upper Moon Six was extremely important. In addition to this, Tengen received fatal injuries, lost a handhe was poisoned and none of this was enough to stop his unbreakable will.

Tengen overcame all these injuries to continue fighting at a disadvantage against the Upper Moon Six. And, although the same character recognizes that there are other companions stronger and more talented than him, he does not detract from everything he did and the courage he demonstrated in his combat.

Levi Ackerman

Levi Ackerman is one of the strongest characters in the Shingeki no Kyojin universe. In fact, this man has the record of more Titan killing among all soldiers.

Levi has a fairly calm personality, but tends to get upset easily. However, the truly terrifying thing about the character It is his great talent and ability to kill Titans.

This character has killed countless Titans throughout his life, but also He has a great intellect and an unbreakable mind, because he has had to make difficult decisions in his life. For all this power and characteristics, Levi would be a character with Conqueror’s Haki in the world of One Piece.

Join the conversation