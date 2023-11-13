The Nintendo Switch catalog has an incredible variety of titles. From those who have made history on the console, to others who are just starting their own journey. In today’s article, we will tell you what they are from our point of view, the 8 best current offers we have for Nintendo Switch games from the eShop for less than 5 euros. Keep in mind that these offers are available for a limited time, so if you are interested in a title both for yourself or as a gift, this is the ideal time.

LEGO Worlds – 4,49€

If you want adventure and exploration, this LEGO title is the perfect choice to immerse ourselves fully in an adventure that includes action, comedy and incredible characters. LEGO Worlds is the perfect title to have a good time of fun, and even more so with the incredible offer it currently has in the Nintendo Switch catalog.

Yes, your Grace – 2,51€

If you want a simple title but with very well achieved depth, Yes, your Grace is one of those games that immerse you fully in fulfilling a role. In this case of a king, and going through the legacy and life of a monarch and his family for years. Your decisions will be extremely important and will mark a before and after in history.

BioShock 2 Remastered – 4,99€

BioShock is probably one of the most legendary sagas we have seen since the last decade. A utopia at the bottom of the sea turns into darkness when excess freedom breaks the foundations of its civilization. Immerse yourself (pun intended) in a unique story that was highly awarded a few years ago, and that never goes out of style. With this remastered version for Nintendo Switch we are facing one of the most important titles that we can get with the current offers.

Cars 3: Towards Victory – €4.79

With the arrival of Lightning McQueen to Rocket League, it seems that the Cars franchise has exponentially increased interest in Nintendo Switch. So much so that one of its titles is on sale for a limited time and for less than 5 euros. A discount that fits like a glove and that you cannot miss if you like speed and the Pixar and Disney animation franchise.

Out of Line – 3,99€

One of the most beautiful indie games we have on Nintendo Switch. If you are looking for a adventure experience in a beautiful world and a unique and quality artistic design, Out of Line is undoubtedly a game that could fit very well into the style you are looking for. A unique and distinctive epic that brings some distinction and “curiosity” to those players who think about taking advantage of any of the offers in this article.

Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise – 4,49€

A combined experience between two worlds that you cannot miss. Nintendo usually treats us to these types of offers from time to time, and the truth is that for lovers of simulation and games based on real life, this offer is incredibly special. For less than 5 euros and valid until November 15, we can get both titles and enjoy options and a quality of animation and customization that borders on remarkable on Nintendo Switch. You dare?

Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle – 3,49€

These two unique indie titles that will bring more than a tear to our eyes. With a sublime artistic design, music to delight you in a fantasy world and a sweet price, this compilation of two unique games on Nintendo Switch is another of the essential offers that you should take advantage of before this train passes forever. November 18, 2023.

Timelie – 4,99€

And to put the finishing touch to the article, we leave you with Timelie, an incredibly beautiful title that contains an interesting mystery to analyze. But we can only solve it from the conception of present, past and future. A unique puzzle game that will be a real delight and will make you enjoy a couple of hours of improvement, achievement and, above all, fun. Control the time, predict and rewind and take advantage of this unique offer that will be valid until November 14, 2023. Run and get a digital copy now from the eShop.

If you want to see more offers available in the Nintendo Switch store:

Official link to the eShop