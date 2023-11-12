There are many shows on Netflix. Realities, cooking shows, contests. But among all of them we can see some options that will help us organize everything we have at home and that are ideas and inspiration. If we don’t know how to prepare to decorate our rooms at Christmas We can do it with Benjamin Bradley, if we don’t know how to organize the pantry we can do it with Clea Shjearer and Joana Tepllin. And if we want a radical change we can let ourselves be guided by experts. Whatever you are looking for, these three are essential and will hook you more than you imagine.

Mr Christmas decorates your house

If you like Christmas, Mr. Christmas Decorates Your House is one of the most essential decoration shows to watch on Netflix. Benjamin Bradley is the protagonist and all types of families will call him to decorate their house with the decoration of their dreams. When December approaches, Bradley goes anywhere with his elves to make it possible. Available with four episodes from 2020 on Netflix and with ideas for party lovers.

The Home Edit – Everything in its place

One of the programs that will give you the most peace if you are addicted to order, to decoration, to having everything in its place. The Home Edit is a program starring this real team, by the company founded by Clea Shearer and Joana Teplin in charge of organizing the homes of all the people who ask it, from celebrities to anonymous families. We can see Reese Witherspoon’s closet or the children’s room in Eva Longoria’s house but also anonymous houses of families who want reorganize your kitchen or storage room and ask these experts for help. Boxes of all kinds, organization and storage ideas in closets and the before and after of each case. Bathrooms, garages, dressing rooms, offices, children’s rooms, kitchens, storage rooms… order and redecoration is the key to one of the great hits on the Internet on Netflix, an addictive series with about 40 minutes for each program and with eight episodes in total in its first season. Additionally, you can follow the Home Edit team on Instagram to take notes.

Interior Design Masters

If you want to be inspired by decoration experts, Interior Design Masters is one of the best competitions or realities that we can see on Netflix with episodes in which interior design specialists will face different challenges to reform all types of spaces. From a hotel on the beach to a bungalow, a room in an apartment, etc. You will be able to take ideas from these experts in a BBC program with all kinds of different styles and proposals. It is a reality show in which the contestants will face challenges, with each program lasting 45 minutes, and they will advance to the next phase or be eliminated. Until a grand final in which two finalist teams will defend their own style and put Scandinavian vs. Bohemian in the ring.