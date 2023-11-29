loading…

Three Israeli soldiers Kiril Brodski (left), Shaked Dahan (center), and Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, were killed by a Hamas attack on October 7. Their bodies were taken to Gaza and made prisoners. Photo/IDF Spokespersons Unit

TEL AVIV – Defense Forces Israel (IDF) on Tuesday released the names of three soldiers killed in a Hamas attack on October 7. Their bodies were taken and made prisoners in Gaza, Palestine.

The three Israeli soldiers were identified as Tomer Yaakov Ahimas (20) from Lehavim, Kiril Brodski (19) from Ramat Gan, and Shaked Dahan (19) from Afula.

Ahimas and Brodski’s symbolic funeral is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (29/11/2023) local time, even though their bodies are still being held by Hamas.

Lehavim City Authorities mourn Ahimas’ death and extend condolences to his family.

Mrs. Dahan; Siglit, praising his fallen son. “I salute you, my lover and darling, I struggled all my life to care for and raise you with love, excellent education, values, good environment. I did for you what I had to do as a mother, and I managed to keep and “protected you in many situations. You were taken from me forever, they took you and didn’t care to give you back, not even your body,” he explained.

“It’s disrespectful to you, it’s disrespectful to your family–and it’s certainly disrespectful to the country. “I gave you honor in my life, I will continue to give it and I will also immortalize you,” added Sigli, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

“Know that many people love you. I have decided not to remain silent until your body is returned. I love you forever, my dear child.”

Eli Barada, Mayor of Migdal HaEmek, conveyed his condolences to the Dahan family.

“Shaked stood out in his life as a noble, gentle, and humble person, in his ability to volunteer and in his love for his country and fellow man,” said Barada.

