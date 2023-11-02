Only 3 companies in the world are responsible for the manufacturing of more than 75% of smartphones produced worldwide during the first half of this year 2023.

Surely you will think that I am referring to Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and other big brands that we are all familiar with, but that is not the point.

Behind the mobile market there is another much less known, but equally important: that of the companies that design and assemble mobile phones in their factories on behalf of third parties, in this case the terminal brands, which subcontract this process.

It is about the manufacturing and original design companies (ODH) and the independent design houses (IDH), mostly based in China, a country that, despite the efforts of Apple and other brands, currently continues to manufacture around 90% of the world’s mobile phones.

The market for smartphone manufacturers fell by 6% during the first half of 2023, according to research just published by the analysis firm Counterpoint Research.

Why manufacturers’ data is a positive sign for the sector

Factory in China of Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that is currently one of Apple’s main assemblers.

This data, which might seem negative, is actually symptomatic of a change that is about to occur in an industry like the smartphone, which has had 9 consecutive quarters of decline, but which is about to grow again in unitsas all the experts point out.

In the first half of 2023, a 12% fewer smartphones in the world than in the same period last year, 6 points below the figure for pure and simple manufacturers.

This shows that the supply chain has begun to increase manufacturing, although slightly, anticipating that demand will rise again and that mobile sales figures are about to grow again.

At the moment, this increase has not occurred in the third quarter of 2023, in which 8% fewer mobile phones were sold, according to Counterpoint, so all eyes are waiting to see what will happen in the fourth quarter, traditionally the of more sales due to the Christmas, Black Friday and Singles’ Day campaigns.

What are the main mobile manufacturers for third parties?

Counterpoint

The most important mobile manufacturer for other brands in the world is China Huaqin Technology, which controlled 30.5% of the market in the first half of 2023, according to Counterpoint data.

The next member of the big 3 manufacturers is Longcheer, second with 24.9% of the total market. This Chinese company is one of the suppliers of Xiaomi devices, a brand that caused it to drop in share, but was maintained thanks to the growth in orders from Vivo.

The third in contention is also Chinese Wingtech, which controls a 20.2% market share among manufacturers. This company has also fallen in units and has Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo as its main clients.

These 3 manufacturers together control more than 3 quarters of the total, but they also have competition.

Tinno, based in Shenzhen, is the fourth largest mobile phone manufacturer for third parties and, although it has a share that does not exceed 10%, it is one of the fastest growing worldwide today.

Behind are other manufacturers with a smaller share of the market but also experiencing increases in orders, such as Innovatech and MobiWire, two of the main suppliers of Transsion, owner of brands such as Tecno, iTel and Infinix, which They are one of the fastest growing at the moment and already occupy the top 5 above Vivo, according to Canalys.

The vast majority of these manufacturers currently operate in China, but there is one country that is beginning to emerge as a power in mobile production: India.

“India is now the second country in mobile manufacturing due to strong investment from brands and manufacturers, as well as companies that produce components,” says Ivan Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Expectations happen because India will account for around 22% of global mobile manufacturing by the end of 2023although in the long term it is also expected that China will continue to be the most important player for this type of company.