Now what Vodafone has been bought by Zegona, many expect it to become a somewhat more low-cost operator. At the same time, what is confirmed is that next year there will be price increases to compensate for inflation and we will not be able to avoid permanence if we have to.

Until we see what 2024 holds for a red operator with many changesthe most recent will be the modification of 11 rates as soon as December 4.

Fewer gigs in prepaid roaming

Vodafone is in a process of change after the purchase by Zegona, but the proximity of this agreement does not seem to be the reason why even 11 rates are going to change their conditions for the worse starting December 4th.

Fortunately, these changes They only affect prepaid lines. Contract and combined lines are not affected by this change. The affected rates are the following: S, S Voz, Yuser, M, Superyuser, Big Yuser, L, Megayuser, Heavy Yuser, XL and XXL.

The changes will not apply to prices, pending what may happen at the beginning of next year, but rather affect the number of gigabytes that these rates will have when roaming abroad.

S, S Voz and Yuser will now have 6 GB (previously 10 GB) M, Superyuser and Big Yuser will now have 8 GB (previously 14 GB) L, Megayuser and Heavy Yuser will now have 11 GB (previously 19 GB) XL rate will now have 16 GB (previously 28 GB) XXL rate will now have 22 GB (previously 37 GB)

Changes in bonuses and gigs

At least there is good news about it. For example, since December 11, 2023, the price of additional GB in roaming will drop at 1.88 euros (VAT included) per gigabyte. Until then, the price of this extra is 2.18 euros/GB.

If you have a extra GB bonus, These are the data available for roaming use starting December 4:

Furthermore, they also have prepaid rate changes on the occasion of Black Friday, something that will be welcomed by customers who have to recharge in the coming days. With these changes, extra gigabytes are added for browsing.

Tarifa S: double GB (25 GB + 25 GB) until 11/30/23 every time you renew your rate so you can use it for whatever you prefer. The price remains at 10 euros every 28 days.

Tarifa M: double GB (50GB + 50GB) until 11/30/23 every time you renew your rate so you can use it as you prefer. The price is 15 euros every 28 days.

Rate L: 40 GB Extra (100 GB + 40 GB) until 11/30/23 every time you renew your rate to use without limits. Price: 20 euros every 28 days.

Tarifa XL: 40 GB Extra (120 GB + 40 GB) until 11/30/23 every time you renew your rate so you can use it for whatever you prefer. The price is 30 euros every 28 days.

XXL fare: 40 GB Extra (150 GB + 40 GB) until 11/30/23 every time you renew your rate to have unlimited portable Wi-Fi. The price is 40 euros every 28 days.