Thermaltake has announced the upcoming availability of the colorful The Tower 200 Bumblebee Mini Tower Case.

This case is small in size measures 537 x 300 x 280 millimetres, supports Mini-ITX motherboards and can include video cards up to Nvidia RTX 4090. There are also three front USB ports, including 2 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type C. Two pre-installed CT140 fans are included 140 mm, one on the back and one on the top. The case structure is made of steel, while the side panel is made of tempered glass and is 3 millimeters thick.

Thermaltake announces that The Tower 200 Bumblebee Mini Tower Case will be available on the Italian market starting December 1st.

