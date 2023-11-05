The Italian Arianna, Roman and Juventus, before the big match against the reigning Giallorossi and Tricolors: “They are favourites, but I feel at home here. The exit from the Champions League was painful, now we have three objectives”

Giovanni Albanese

@GiovaAlbanese

4 November – Turin

The approach to Juve-Roma in women’s football is never banal. It has been the challenge of challenges for a few years now, with the Giallorossi now ahead after having stolen the scudetto which they held in Turin for five consecutive seasons. The definitive overtaking occurred at the end of the last championship, but the fight is still open and the protagonists make no secret of it. Arianna Caruso is Roman, transplanted under the Mole for several years now: the class of 1999 has become a reference in the Juventus dressing room and also in that of the national team. We meet her at the sports center in Vinovo, concentrated but also ironic in her style: at the end of the interview – in which she reveals her desire to remain focused on the seasonal objectives, beyond the single match – she also writes her prediction for the match in a note (well kept) and says goodbye with a joke that makes clear the desire to win again soon. It will be played on Sunday at 12.30 at the Pozzo Stadium in Biella, which from this year is the venue for all the home matches of Joe Montemurro’s team.

Juve-Roma is “the match” of the women’s Serie A of recent years, what will it be characterized by this year?

“I think it’s as important as in previous years, Roma have strengthened and are a good team. They are the Italian champions, so we will have to fight until the end. I expect a lot of emotions, as it should be when two strong teams face each other.”

In recent years there has also been some controversy on the sidelines, this time who is the favorite?

“In the past there was a lot of difference between Juve and the other teams, then Roma strengthened a lot. They beat us on the field, they won the championship and for this reason they are now the favourites. It’s a clash at the top, and every episode inevitably causes discussion.”

What championship will it be this year?

“Difficult, like last year. In addition to Roma, the other teams have also strengthened, the championship is much more competitive. This is why it is important to do well in the direct clash but also to win against all the others, there are no obvious matches.”

Will it be a special match for you?

“Yes sure. But I live it calmly like my classmates.”

Many of Roma’s upcoming opponents are also your national team teammates.

“There is a good block from Roma and also one from Juve, but also girls from other teams. The choices are made based on what you do during the championship, I don’t think it makes any difference which club you come from.”

What happened last summer in the event that led to the change of coach?

“There was a solid group. Some reflections have been made and I think enough has been said about this. We have turned the page, we have started a new cycle with a coach who has so much faith in us. We are getting along well and I think you can also see on the pitch that we are playing calmer. In my opinion we can achieve important results.”

We are in the midst of a generational change, do you feel a bit like the leader of the younger ones?

“I think little about these things, I rather pay attention to doing my best when they give me the opportunity to play. It’s true that lately I’ve been playing a lot of playing time in the national team too, but even when I found less space I felt like an important part of the group.”

In fact, in your first years at Juve there was much less space for you.

“I arrived at 17, I was a child. It was difficult to find space because I was arriving at a club where there were already some important players at that time. Unfortunately, my opportunity came due to the misfortune of one of my teammates: when Martina Rosucci hurt her knee, I understood that that would be the right moment to demonstrate that I could be up to Juve.”

What has Vinovo represented for you in recent years?

“Home. We’ve had so many victories here, it’s a shame not to play there anymore. On the other hand, we now have the opportunity to play in a stadium, that of Biella, where among other things all the matches have been sold out. It is a natural grass pitch and there are many positive aspects that I believe will make it become home soon, like Vinovo.”

Does the early exit from the Women’s Champions League still weigh on you?

“It was painful and still hurts. We had all imagined a season with the Champions League, unfortunately this is football. We have to look ahead, we still have three objectives: the championship, the Super Cup and the Italian Cup. So we think about those, game after game.”

Have you gained more strength and awareness since leaving Europe?

“It depends on your point of view. It’s something that cuts you off at first, but you also have to know how to look forward. I personally am very sorry, I regret. But we can’t go back and now we have to fight to live those nights again next year.”

From Rita Guarino to Joe Montemurro, you have experienced all the Juventus teams of recent years. How much more needs to be improved?

“They are two totally different coaches. Compared to the past, our way of playing has changed, with Montemurro we have more ball possession. There are many things to improve, every week we analyze everything that is wrong to correct the errors.”

Has the transition to professionalism changed the women’s football movement?

“Now you have many guarantees that you didn’t have before. Personally, my perception has changed little because at Juventus I have always felt like a professional. It is clear that the girls who start playing now will have more benefits than those who experienced the movement many years ago.”

Is this why you nipped some English hypotheses in the bud?

“I feel at home here. Honestly, I’m very focused on what I have to do at Juventus, with whom I have a contract until 2025. In the future for now I only see Juve, precisely because I feel good and I’m focused on giving my best. I don’t think about the rest.”

“I aim to reach 200 appearances with the Juventus shirt as soon as possible. I think I have grown a lot in recent years but you never stop learning: I want to become an increasingly flexible player, capable of covering any role in midfield, and of reaching my 100%. I feel like there’s still something missing, but I continue to work keeping the focus on this, always trying to give my best.”

Is there a “thank you” you would like to deliver at this point in your career?

“I have to thank a family friend, Alfonso, who is a coach. Thanks to him I started playing football because he took me to the club where he was coaching at that time. And then certainly my family, because they have always supported me in this choice.”

At the end of the season, you will be satisfied if…

“I hope to achieve as many assists and goals as possible.”

Is this Juve ready to try to get their hands back on the scudetto?

November 4 – 08:04

