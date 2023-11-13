Just a few days ago we told you here that the fifth season of Stranger Things It was finally launched, but at best, we still have almost a year left to be able to enjoy it on the platform. Netflix. So that the wait is not so long, you now have an alternative thanks to the prequel that is about to be released… yes, not in the format that you may have in mind.

Index

See all sections

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, la precuela

As we pointed out, we still have many months ahead of us to enjoy the fifth season of Stranger Things. The writers strike had completely paralyzed the project and finally a few days ago those responsible confirmed that they were getting down to work to continue with the work. This implies that we will be able to see the next installment in 2024 but that it will be quite late in the year, which puts us at least next summer (hopefully and being optimistic).

One way to cope with this delay is without a doubt to enjoy the prequel that is about to be released. It’s called Stranger Things: The First Shadow and to see it, yes, you’re going to have to go to London, to the West End theater.

Yes, the prequel to the series has been conceived as a theatrical work, with the approval of the Duffer brothers, who have worked together with the British director Stephen Daldry (he has also done work in film, directing Billy Elliot, for example). The work will focus on Henry Creel and explains his origins, his arrival in Hawkins and how he became Dr. Brener’s patient 001, later seeing him transformed into the villain Vecna in the Netflix series.

Since we will move to 1959, we will see the young versions of Joyce, Hopper o Bobbut we will also have new characters and dynamics, without losing, yes, the essence of the story.

The work will officially premiere on December 14.

What do we know about Stranger Things 5?

As we already mentioned, the writers’ strike has delayed everything much more than expected, causing the project to remain paralyzed until new notice. And as they explained at the time, although they had already written the script, it is something that continues to be modified during the filming itself, so they were forced to wait for the strike to end to resume everything.

To celebrate, in fact, they shared an image in which you could see the first lines of how the first episode of the season begins. A text that, although it does not say anything specific, has helped many to start making their own theories – you know what a fan likes a clue to make up their own story about the current series.

The final stretch is expected to have 8 episodes (we imagine divided into two release dates), but we don’t have it confirmed yet either. There are many months ahead so we do not doubt that we will gradually discover more about it. Stay tuned.