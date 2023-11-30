Have I turned off the gas? Where have I left the keys? What was I coming to the kitchen to do? These are some of the questions we often ask ourselves. Of the three, the last one is perhaps the most interesting, the one that involves a form of memory that we are not very familiar with: prospective memory.

What exactly is prospective memory? This form of memory is what refers to our ability to remember planned or future actions, to remember intentions. It could be remembering what we were going to look for in the refrigerator or the dentist’s appointment on Thursday.

Prospective memory is something we deal with in our daily lives, but it is not a concept that many people are familiar with. Neither do the experts: research on this form of memory was, until the beginning of this century, virtually non-existent.

But in recent years we have managed find out some key aspects of this memory. For example, we now have an idea of ​​which brain regions work for the correct functioning of future memory. A 2010 study found three brain regions whose activity was linked to prospective memory performance: the parahippocampal gyrus, the left inferior parietal lobe, and the left anterior cingulate.

However, there is still much to investigate in this regard. Other studies, for example, have given greater importance to the activation of the right lobe in relation to this memory. Others, for example, emphasize the role of the anterior prefrontal cortex and the medial temporal lobe. But it’s not all neurobiology.

Why do we forget what it is that we were going to write down on the shopping list? Prospective memory is not very different in this from other forms of memory. Here attention is key. In an interview for RAC1 radio, the neuropsychologist Saul Martínez-Horta explained, starting from “what I came to the kitchen to do”, he explains how it is that we have this facility to forget things.

Distractions are one of the main factors that affect this memory. If we go to the kitchen to get salt, but in the meantime we remember that we left the oven on, this second fact will make us confused and make it more likely that we will forget about the salt.

In the words of Martínez-Horta himself, “normally what makes us forget what we should do is the saturation of the system and the distraction mediated by another event. The brain’s capacity is limited and sensitive to distractionso it is relatively easy for us to direct our attention to something other than what we are doing.”

Concentration is, therefore, key if we want our prospective memory (or our memory in general) to have more of itself. Memory can be trained, but generally the exercises that allow us to do so are not useful beyond the function of the memory they seek to train. That is to say, there is no evidence that solving crossword puzzles will make us remember to buy popcorn for when we have visitors.

That does not mean that we are helpless. Some healthy habits have an impact on our brain’s ability to perform its tasks, and although studies focused on prospective memory are scarce, it may be a good idea to incorporate them.

A varied diet, exercise, and adequate sleep can help us with our memory. Perhaps, they can also help us remember what it is that we were looking for in the closet before receiving WhatsApp from our brother-in-law.

Image | Cottonbro studio